Brigitte Macron's Slap Sparks Rumored Affair With Iranian Actress

The French president's wife, Brigitte Macron, is said to have slapped her husband following the discovery of an incriminating video message on his phone from a sultry Iranian actress, Golshifteh Farahani. The incident video has spread worldwide, fueling speculation about their strained relationship.

At a private lunch last year, 73-year-old Brigitte Macron , wife of the French president, expressed her fears of having done everything for him to leave her.

Madame Macron, known for her possessiveness, has been rumored to have had interactions with other people, particularly an Iranian actress named Golshifteh Farahani. The incident involving the slap was triggered by Brigitte Macron seeing an incriminating video message on her husband's mobile phone from Farahani. The viral video from May last year shows Brigitte Macron pushing Macron in the face while preparing to disembark from a plane in Vietnam.

The new book 'Un Couple (Presque) Parfait' vividly describes the volatility of their marriage, the control Brigitte Macron exerts over her husband, and the importance of making her happy for maintaining France's position within the European Union. Macron's relationship with the actress was supposedly platonic but deeply affectionate





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Emmanuel Macron Brigitte Macron Elysée Palace First Lady Iranian Actress Platonic Relationship Volatility Of Marriage Possessiveness Of Brigitte Macron

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