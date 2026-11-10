Brimscombe House Fire Inquest Hears Blaze Likely Started in Living Room

An inquest into the Brimscombe house fire that killed a mother and her two young children on Boxing Day heard it likely started in the living room.

An inquest has heard that a house fire which killed a mother and her two children on Boxing Day most likely started in the living room after electrical devices were left plugged in. Fionnghuala Shearman, 38, known as Nu, and her children Eve, seven, and Ohner, four, died when the blaze destroyed their home in Brimscombe, near Stroud, Gloucestershire. The family dog, Hutch, also died.

Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the mid-terrace Cotswold stone cottage on Brimscombe Hill at about 3am on December 26. The inquest was held at Gloucestershire Coroner's Court, where senior coroner Katy Skerrett reviewed the evidence on the cause of the fatal fire.

Also read 'Electrical items sparked' fire that killed mum and kids on Boxing Day

Fire Likely Began With Electrical Devices in Living Room

Leroy Hughes, station manager for Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service, told the court that his investigation led him to believe the fire started in the living room before spreading through the house. He said the fire likely originated from electrical devices connected to the domestic power supply.

Hughes added that items in the room, including a Christmas tree and soft furniture, likely helped the fire spread quickly. The blaze destroyed the roof, the ceilings and the stairs, and caused other significant internal damage to the property.

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Katy Skerrett said she accepted that the fire had likely started in the living room and that it was probable it had started from an electric ignition source. She recorded that the cause of death for all three family members was exposure to the combustion products of fire.

Husband Tom Shearman Describes Failed Rescue Attempts

Tom Shearman, an officer with Gloucestershire Police, was the first to realise the danger. Detective Inspector Louise Missen told the inquest that he woke in the early hours after going to use the bathroom and noticed an unusual warmth and a smoky atmosphere.

Missen said Tom Shearman shouted at Nu Shearman to wake up and get the children. He then tried to reach the children in their bedroom by striking and kicking a window from outside the house, but he could not get in.

Because of the severity of the fire, Tom Shearman could not re-enter through the bathroom window and could not force open the ground-floor doors. He then broke into the home of his neighbour, June, to save her from the fire. The inquest heard that June had spent Christmas morning with the family, sharing coffee and cake.

Neighbours heard Tom Shearman shouting in the street that he could not get his family out of the burning building. Emergency services found him outside the property in a very distressed state with quite significant injuries. He was taken to hospital for treatment and later discharged.

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Coroner Rules Deaths Accidental With No Third Party Involvement

Senior coroner Katy Skerrett concluded that the deaths were accidental. She described the case as an absolute tragedy with the most horrific consequences possible for this loving young family, and she paid tribute to Tom Shearman's valiant attempts to save his family.

It was stressed at the hearing that there was no evidence of third party involvement or any suspicious circumstances. The court heard that Fionnghuala Shearman was formally identified from a tattoo on her body, while her two children were identified by DNA analysis.

In a tribute on a GoFundMe appeal, Tom Shearman said his life and the lives of his loved ones, friends and the whole community changed on Boxing Day. He said family and friends had rallied around to provide him with housing, clothes and food, as well as company and compassion.

Tom Shearman said he would heal and that he would ensure his wife's legacy of craft, design and making lives on. He also said he would carry on his daughter Eve's love of books and writing, along with his son Ohner's compassion and desire to help people.