Brisbane Agent Malik Injured in Dog Attack Remains Stable

Real estate agent Ajay Malik suffers severe facial injuries after a dog attack in Brisbane. He remains hospitalized while his wife details the traumatic ordeal and legal aftermath involving the attacking dogs.

Real estate agent Ajay Malik remains in stable condition at Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital following a life-threatening dog attack in Brisbane. The incident occurred on October 16 when Malik was jogging through 7th Brigade Park in Chermside. He was mauled by two dogs, sustaining severe injuries to his face, arms, and upper body.

His wife, Ema Sirohi, confirmed that the attack left Malik with severe damage to his ears and upper lip. The animals also bit his face and hands, scratched his body, and caused a missing bicep. Malik is currently battling pneumonia and blood clots while awaiting several surgeries to repair the extensive trauma.

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Surgical Recovery And Medical Challenges

Malik underwent multiple procedures to address the life-threatening nature of his wounds. The medical team focused on stabilizing his condition after he suffered from blood clots and respiratory complications. He remains hospitalized as he continues his long road to physical rehabilitation.

The extent of the physical damage requires ongoing surgical intervention. Doctors are monitoring his recovery closely as he navigates the initial stages of healing. The prolonged hospitalization underscores the severity of the assault and the complex medical care required.

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Traumatic Aftermath And Psychological Impact

Ema Sirohi described the psychological toll on her husband, noting that he suffers from severe post-traumatic stress. She told The Courier-Mail that the visual memory of the attack is haunting him. He reports that he cannot sleep because closing his eyes triggers vivid flashbacks of the dogs attacking him.

Sirohi stated that Malik often yells and cries while reliving the trauma. She emphasized that the psychological pain is persistent and difficult to alleviate. The couple continues to struggle with the emotional aftermath of the event, which has deeply affected their daily lives.

Police Response And Dog Seizure Details

The two dogs, identified as a bulldog-American Staffordshire terrier cross and a bulldog-boxer cross, were captured by authorities. Brisbane City Council seized the animals after police shot them in response to an immediate safety risk. Officers reported that initial attempts to subdue the animals were unsuccessful.

Queensland Police Service stated that senior officers reviewed the use of force incident. The dogs were registered to a single address and had not previously been declared dangerous. One of the dogs died from a gunshot wound after being shot by police during the confrontation.

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Owner Accountability And Financial Consequences

Layla Evans, the owner of the dogs, was served with destruction orders. She had been living in a tent in nearby bushland when the dogs escaped on the evening of October 16. Evans insisted the animals were not previously aggressive or dangerous.

A GoFundMe campaign was established by Sirohi's relatives to support the couple. The fundraiser addresses the significant loss of income as Malik cannot work for an extended period. Medical and rehabilitation costs are expected to accumulate throughout his recovery process.