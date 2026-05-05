Bristol Explosion: Man and Woman Dead in 'Suspicious' Incident

A man and a woman have died following an explosion at a house in Bristol. Police are treating the incident as suspicious and have declared a major incident, but confirm it is not terror-related. Three others were injured.

A tragic incident unfolded in Bristol on May 3rd, resulting in the deaths of a man and a woman following a house explosion on Sterncourt Road.

Authorities were alerted to a domestic-related incident shortly before 6:30 am, and moments later, a significant explosion occurred at the property. Police have described the explosion as suspicious and have declared a major incident, though they have confirmed it is not being investigated as a potential act of terrorism. A bomb disposal unit was deployed to the scene to assess the situation and ensure the area's safety.

Initial investigations suggest the man may have intentionally detonated a grenade, leading to the deaths of both himself and his former partner. Witnesses reported hearing a loud boom that shook nearby homes, initially believing it to be a gas explosion or a severe car accident. The incident has deeply impacted the local community, with around 70 residents being evacuated from their homes as a precautionary measure.

The Snuff Mill Harvester pub was quickly transformed into a temporary rest center, providing shelter, food, and drinks to those displaced by the blast. Three other individuals, believed to be the woman's son and two additional family members, sustained minor injuries and were transported to the hospital for medical attention. Superintendent Matt Ebbs addressed the media, outlining the sequence of events and emphasizing the ongoing investigation.

He stated that officers were en route to the address when the explosion occurred, and that the focus remains on understanding the circumstances surrounding the incident. Ebbs confirmed that families of the deceased have been informed and are receiving support from specialized officers. The police are not currently seeking any other suspects in connection with the case.

A search was conducted at a separate property in Speedwell, approximately three miles from the scene, which is believed to be linked to the man involved. Neighbors have revealed that the woman had recently moved to the terraced house in an attempt to escape her ex-partner, suggesting a history of domestic issues. One neighbor, Wayne Smith, recounted hearing the explosion and initially suspecting a gas leak or car crash, describing the force of the blast as shaking his entire house.

Another resident, Bradley Shepherd, reported being awakened by a large explosion and witnessing a rapid response from emergency services, including armed police. The local councilor, Al Al-Maghrabi, expressed devastation at the loss of life and extended condolences to the families affected, praising the Harvester pub for its swift assistance in accommodating evacuated residents. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to determine the precise cause of the explosion.

Forensic teams have been meticulously examining the scene, gathering evidence to piece together the events that led to this tragic outcome. While the police have ruled out terrorism, the suspicious nature of the explosion continues to be a central focus of the inquiry. The community remains in shock and mourning, grappling with the sudden and devastating loss of life.

The incident has raised concerns about domestic violence and the potential for escalation, prompting calls for increased support and resources for victims of abuse. The Harvester pub continues to serve as a vital hub for those affected, providing a safe and supportive environment during this difficult time. The police have assured the public that they are committed to providing updates as the investigation progresses and that they are working diligently to uncover the full truth behind this heartbreaking event.

The focus remains on supporting the families of the victims and ensuring the safety and well-being of the wider community. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of domestic violence and the importance of seeking help when needed





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