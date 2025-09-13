Bristol Night Race: Tire Wear Still a Factor Under Investigation

The upcoming Bristol Night Race promises to be an exciting event, though tire performance remains a topic of discussion. Drivers like Brad Keselowski and AJ Allmendinger share insights into their experiences during Friday's practice, highlighting the tires' surprising longevity compared to the spring race.

Brad Keselowski, echoing the sentiment of many drivers, described Friday's practice session at Bristol Motor Speedway as a continuation of NASCAR and Goodyear's ongoing experiment with tire wear . The goal is to recreate the tire degradation seen in the 2024 spring race, where tires visibly corded within 40 laps. Goodyear has been experimenting with various tire compounds over the past four races at Thunder Valley, aiming to get closer to that level of wear.

However, the latest combination has shown remarkably little degradation compared to both the spring race and early expectations. Despite this, Keselowski, noting the track’s becoming increasingly rubbered-in as the day progressed, remains cautiously optimistic, acknowledging that the test will be different during Saturday night's race with more cars on the track and different ambient temperatures.In another surprise turn of events, AJ Allmendinger secured his first pole position in a decade, and his first on an oval, for the Bristol Night Race. Allmendinger expressed his delight at the victory, highlighting its significance for his Kaulig Racing team. He acknowledged the team's consistent effort and the important strides they've made despite inconsistent results throughout the Cup Series season. Allmendinger echoed Keselowski's observations about tire wear, noting that while there is some degradation, it doesn't seem as drastic as the noticeable fall-off witnessed during the spring race. He credited the team's adjustments and a feeling of good balance for his confidence going into qualifying.While some drivers, like Austin Cindric, expressed no surprise at the relatively consistent tire wear, citing the warmer temperatures and the track getting progressively rubbered-in, others like William Byron, preferred a more familiar racing environment. He argued that a drastic change in tire wear during the playoffs would be unfair , as drivers haven't had the opportunity to adapt to such a significant variation throughout the season. His teammate, Chase Elliott, took a more pragmatic approach, stating that he has no control over tire specifications and trusts the expertise of both NASCAR and Goodyear. He emphasized the importance of focusing on what he can control – his own performance and racing strategy





