Brit shocked to end up 2,250 miles away in ARMENIA after boarding 'mystery flight'

A British accountant who won a mystery Instagram holiday was shocked when she ended up on a surprise trip 2,250 miles away in Armenia after boarding the Wizz Air flight from London Luton Airport. Ellie Cresswell had no clue what to expect when she boarded the plane from London Luton Airport. All she knew was that the flight would leave at 8:15am and that she should pack a bag of clothes for temperatures ranging from 20–25°C. The 29-year-old accountant was informed to anticipate a flight duration of up to six hours. She has posted footage of the adventure on Instagram, where it has accumulated over 1.6m views, alongside 34,500 likes.

A British accountant who won a mystery Instagram holiday was shocked when she ended up on a surprise trip 2,250 miles away in Armenia after boarding the Wizz Air flight from London Luton Airport .

Ellie Cresswell had no clue what to expect when she boarded the plane from London Luton Airport. All she knew was that the flight would leave at 8:15am and that she should pack a bag of clothes for temperatures ranging from 20–25°C. The 29-year-old accountant was informed to anticipate a flight duration of up to six hours. She has posted footage of the adventure on Instagram, where it has accumulated over 1.6m views, alongside 34,500 likes.

There was an incredible atmosphere onboard the flight, with everyone excitedly trying to guess where we were heading. The cabin crew kept the secret, with announcements only referring to the unknown destination and avoiding revealing the flight duration. Ellie was thrilled when she finally landed in Armenia, having always wanted to visit the country. She loves exploring destinations that feel less discovered and more authentic.

Ellie had entered the Wizz Air Lets Get Lost London' competition on social media and was stunned when she won the three-night holiday travelling on the UKs only direct flight to the country. On arrival at Zvartnots International Airport, passengers were greeted by the Armenian tourism board and even treated to a surprise traditional dance lesson as a welcome into the country.

Armenia is one of the worlds oldest continuously inhabited countries, with a history stretching back more than 3,000 years. It is also home to the worlds first Christian state, having adopted Christianity as its official religion in AD 301. The landlocked nation is known for its dramatic mountain landscapes, ancient monasteries and growing reputation for wine production, with some experts pointing to the region as one of the earliest places in the world where wine was made.

Ellie added: The entire experience was unforgettable. We learned so much about Armenian history, culture, religion, food, and of course, wine. I would definitely recommend doing a mystery trip if the opportunity comes up, as the unknown element added so much excitement and spontaneity to the whole experience





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Wizz Air Let's Get Lost London Mystery Trip Armenia Ellie Cresswell London Luton Airport

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