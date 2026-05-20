Brit Stranded in Thailand After Falling from Horse and Breaking Back in Three Places

Joanna Ingram, a 57-year-old receptionist from Belton, Norfolk, fell off a horse in Thailand's Krabi on March 8, 2023, leaving her with spinal injuries and leaving her stranded. Despite emergency surgery, she is set to make a full recovery. However, her travel insurance company, JOURNY, won't cover the cost of her medical bills, as they deem horse riding to be a 'high-risk' activity.

A Brit has been left stranded in Thailand after she fell from a horse and broke her back in three places. Joanna Ingram , 57, jetted off to Thailand with her husband on February 21, 2023, for two weeks of relaxing winter sun.

However, she fell off a horse in Krabi on March 8, leaving her with devastating spinal injuries. Despite emergency surgery, she is set to make a full recovery.

However, her travel insurance company, JOURNY, has said it won't cover the cost of her medical bills, as they deem horse riding to be a 'high-risk' activity, meaning she is racking up a £2,000 bill every day she is in hospital





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Joanna Ingram Horse Riding Spinal Injuries Travel Insurance JOURNY

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