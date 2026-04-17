Britain and France to Lead Multinational Force for Strait of Hormuz Security, Amidst Trump's Dismissal of Allied Support

Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced plans for a joint UK-France led multinational force to secure the Strait of Hormuz, aiming to reassure commercial shipping and support mine clearance. The initiative comes as Iran declared the strait reopened and oil prices fell, while former President Donald Trump publicly rejected calls for US assistance from NATO allies.

In a significant diplomatic maneuver, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced ambitious plans for Britain and France to co-lead a multinational task force aimed at ensuring the unimpeded passage through the Strait of Hormuz. This initiative was unveiled concurrently with a public statement from former President Donald Trump , who asserted that the United States required no assistance from its allies in navigating the maritime security challenges.

Starmer, evidently seeking to pivot from domestic political concerns surrounding the Peter Mandelson affair, convened a crucial conference in Paris attended by representatives from 40 nations with vested interests in maintaining the uninterrupted flow of oil through this strategically vital chokepoint. The proposed mission, according to Starmer, would be deployed as soon as prevailing conditions permit, specifically once hostilities related to the conflict involving Iran have concluded. Speaking alongside the leaders of France, Germany, and Italy, Starmer characterized the undertaking as strictly peaceful and defensive in nature, with its primary objectives being to provide reassurance to commercial shipping operations and to offer support for mine clearance efforts. This development occurred at a time when Iran had indicated its intention to reopen the Strait, a waterway it had previously closed earlier in the year in response to military actions initiated by the United States, an act that had precipitated a sharp escalation in global energy prices. The timing of Starmer’s announcement, made during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the French capital, stood in stark contrast to Trump's continued criticism of NATO members. Via his Truth Social platform, Trump expressed his dismissal of requests for assistance, stating, 'Now that the Hormuz Strait situation is over, I received a call from NATO asking if we would need some help. I TOLD THEM TO STAY AWAY, UNLESS THEY JUST WANT TO LOAD UP THEIR SHIPS WITH OIL. They were useless when needed, a Paper Tiger! President DJT.' The Strait of Hormuz had been subjected to a de facto blockade by Iran since the commencement of joint US-Israeli military strikes against the country at the end of February, posing a significant threat to global oil supplies. In a reciprocal measure, then-US President Donald Trump had initiated a blockade of Iran's oil ports, intended to curtail Tehran's revenue from fossil fuels, and had urged allied nations to contribute to efforts to dismantle Iran's control over the strait. The Paris gathering, held at the Élysée Palace, brought together delegates from 40 countries and the International Maritime Organization to deliberate and formulate strategies for a multinational mission focused on safeguarding freedom of navigation. Prime Minister Starmer, addressing the assembly of world leaders, confirmed the collaborative effort: 'I can confirm that along with France, the UK will lead a multinational mission to protect freedom of navigation as soon as conditions allow. This will be strictly peaceful and defensive, as a mission to reassure commercial shipping and support mine clearance. We invite all nations with an interest in the free flow of global trade to join us. Some have already indicated their readiness to contribute. We will take this forward with a military planning conference in London next week where we will announce more detail on the composition of the mission, and over a dozen countries have already offered to contribute assets.' The Prime Minister's participation in the Paris summit allowed him to move past the political controversy surrounding Peter Mandelson, as he met with President Macron for discussions at the Élysée Palace. Their cordial exchange preceded a conference involving 40 nations dedicated to ensuring the secure transit of oil and gas through one of the world's busiest maritime routes. The price of oil experienced a significant decline, and global stock markets registered notable gains following Iran's announcement of the reopening of the critical Strait of Hormuz shipping lane. Brent crude oil futures fell by 11%, settling at just over $88 per barrel during afternoon trading on Friday, as Iranian authorities declared the strait fully accessible to commercial traffic, coinciding with the implementation of a 10-day ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon. This marked the first instance of the route being fully operational since the outbreak of hostilities between the US, Israel, and Iran on February 28th, a period during which supply disruptions had previously caused oil prices to surge as high as $120 per barrel. Stock markets responded positively to this latest development, with the FTSE 100 index showing an advance of over 70 points at one point before consolidating its gains to stand 0.5% higher, or 52.48 points up, at 10642.47. The discussions held in Paris will be followed by a multinational military planning summit scheduled for the following week at the UK's permanent joint headquarters in Northwood, located in northwest London. Nevertheless, it remains highly improbable that any of the participating nations will deploy naval assets to the Strait of Hormuz until the cessation of active hostilities, given the significant risks associated with potential attacks on vessels from Iran's coastline





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