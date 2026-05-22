Britain braces for 34C heatwave with Met Office declaring an 'exceptional spell of warmth' and UKHSA heat health alert

Britain will bask in the hottest day of the year so far today, with temperatures expected to hit records of 34C. Forecasters anticipate the UK will have its warmest-ever May day and spring day over the bank holiday weekend.

Britain will experience the warmest-ever May day and a long heatwave beginning on Monday, with temperatures setting records for the hottest day of the year so far.

High pressure will bring settled weather with clear skies and the risk of increased healthcare utilization due to heat sensitivity. Travelers should be aware of major queues at Dover due to new EU border processes and check water quality and sea conditions along coasts before swimming. The UK is expected to experience warmer temperatures than areas in Mediterranean hotspots like Mykonos, Rhodes, and Santorini over the weekend.

The high temperatures are not primarily caused by air transport from southern Europe or North Africa but by sinking air and adiabatic compression





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Britain Heatwave Temperature Peak Weather Ready Mediterranean Hotspots

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