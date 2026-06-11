Britain Could Fund Modernisation of Armed Forces by Reforming Welfare State

Defence Editor Mark Nicol argues that Britain could fund a dramatic modernisation of its armed forces by reforming a bloated welfare state and ending the 'wastage' of billions on equipment like tanks that our NATO allies in Europe already have in far greater numbers. Nicol also suggests that any shortfall could be remedied by getting serious about Britain's spiralling welfare bill.

Britain could fund a dramatic modernisation of its armed forces today by reforming a bloated welfare state and ending the 'wastage' of billions on equipment like tanks that our NATO allies in Europe already have in far greater numbers, Defence Editor Mark Nicol has argued.

Nicol sat down with Deep Dive podcast host Chris Pleasance to discuss the near year-long delay to Labour's Defence Investment Plan, a document which is supposed to set out how the government will fund and deliver the reforms recommended in last year's Strategic Defence Review. The Strategic Defence Review called on the government to modernise Britain's armed forces from the ground up, investing in advanced military capabilities such as drones and AI, while putting the threat from Russia at the heart of all future defence spending.

Such a wholesale upgrade to the nation's military, Nicol said, could cost the Treasury as much as £28 billion at 'an absolute minimum'. Rumours persist that Rachel Reeves has already negotiated that figure down to closer to £13.5 billion. Britain could fund a dramatic modernisation of its armed forces today by reforming a bloated welfare state and ending the 'wastage' of billions on equipment, Mark Nicol has argued.

Any shortfall, Nicol argued, could be remedied today by getting serious about Britain's spiralling welfare bill. He said: 'I am frustrated personally, as well as others in the defence space, as to why we are not committing to more defence spending now. It seems like it is being pushed to the very end of the Parliamentary cycle.

'If there was a commitment to reform the welfare state, which continues to grow, then you could make a larger commitment on defence today. Beyond welfare reform, Nicol said Britain could better stretch its defence budget by moving away from investing in equipment its allies already have in spades. One example is the £6.3 billion spent on Ajax, the Ministry of Defence's armoured reconnaissance vehicle.

Ajax left soldiers reporting injuries as recently as last year, nearly a decade after it was supposed to enter service. Nicol argued the whole venture seems frivolous when Poland alone fields thousands of armoured vehicles. Such a wholesale upgrade to the nation's military, Nicol said, could cost the Treasury as much as £28 billion at 'an absolute minimum'. Rumours persist that Rachel Reeves has already negotiated that figure down to closer to £13.5 billion.

Hear Nicol's full assessment of Britain's defence funding crisis, and why he believes the UK remains a formidable NATO ally despite its challenges, by searching for Deep Dive now, wherever you get your podcasts





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Defence Editor Mark Nicol Labour's Defence Investment Plan Strategic Defence Review Modernisation Of Armed Forces Welfare Reform Equipment Like Tanks Threat From Russia NATO Member State Russian Attack On A NATO Member State Welfare Bill Ajax Poland Alone Fields Thousands Of Armoured Vehi

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