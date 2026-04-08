Britain Records Hottest April 7th, But Warm Spell Will Soon End

The UK experienced record-breaking temperatures on April 7th, with the mercury expected to climb even higher on Wednesday. However, this warm weather will be short-lived, with a significant drop in temperatures and more unsettled conditions developing later this week. Public are flocking to the beaches and outdoor spaces to enjoy the sunshine.

Britain experienced its warmest April 7th on record, with temperatures soaring and setting the stage for even higher readings on Wednesday. The island of Anglesey in Wales saw the highest temperature yesterday, with 24.8C recorded in Mona. This warm spell, however, is short-lived, with a significant drop in temperatures expected later in the week. The Met Office had reported that the UK had recorded its warmest April 7th and the highest temperature of 2026 so far.

The warm weather also coincides with school Easter holidays, drawing families to beaches and outdoor spaces. Brighton and Hove City Council leader Bella Sankey said that it was great seeing people take advantage of the sunshine. Sunseekers were spotted enjoying the warmth in various locations, including St James's Park in London, and Brighton. Numerous councils have expressed excitement about welcoming visitors to enjoy the sunshine and all the related activities in their towns. The forecast indicates that Thursday will bring a 'big change' in weather conditions. The public is advised to follow RNLI's water safety guidance and to note that disposable BBQs are only allowed on the beach between 6 pm and 10.30 pm





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