Britain's Defence Problem: A Wake-Up Call for the Government

The Defence Secretary's resignation over the Defence Investment Plan is a wake-up call for the government to take defence spending seriously and to invest in the right technologies and capabilities. Britain's defence problem is serious, and it's not just about spending enough money. Even when we do spend money, we seem determined to spend too much of it on the wrong things. The Defence Investment Plan needs to be revised to reflect the lessons from Ukraine, and the Ministry of Defence needs to be more open to new ideas and new technologies.

Britain's defence problem is serious, and it's not just about spending enough money. Even when we do spend money, we seem determined to spend too much of it on the wrong things.

The Defence Investment Plan is not good enough, according to the Armed Forces Minister, Al Carns, a highly decorated former special forces officer. He warns that Britain has to be ready to fight the next war, not the last one. Defence experts and innovators have been calling for modernisation and flexibility in the procurement process, citing the example of Ukraine, where drones and cheap FPV systems have turned the battlefield transparent and destroyed equipment worth millions.

The Ministry of Defence seems slow to absorb the lessons from Ukraine, despite the evidence being clear to anyone watching. The senior defence culture is still shaped by people who built their careers around the old model of war, with a focus on large formations, expensive programmes, and long timelines. This is a problem because the battlefield does not care about career nostalgia or what looks prestigious. It rewards what works and punishes what doesn't.

The British Army's £1.2 billion Future Rapid Effect System (FRES) programme was scrapped due to its high cost and lack of flexibility, highlighting the need for a more modern and adaptable approach to defence spending. The warning from Carns is clear: Britain needs to be ready to fight the next war, not the last one, and that means having the right technology and the right mindset.

The Defence Investment Plan needs to be revised to reflect the lessons from Ukraine, and the Ministry of Defence needs to be more open to new ideas and new technologies. The country cannot afford to be slow to adapt to the changing nature of modern warfare, and the Defence Secretary's resignation over the Defence Investment Plan is a wake-up call for the government to take defence spending seriously and to invest in the right technologies and capabilities





LBC / 🏆 17. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Defence Spending Defence Investment Plan Ukraine Armed Forces Modernisation Flexibility Procurement Process

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Leeds have identified Pascal Struijk's successor in defenceLeeds United may have an opportunity to seal a move for Real Betis centre-back Natan in the upcoming transfer window. The Brazilian defender has been one of the

Read more »

John Healey Resigns as Defence Secretary Over DIP Funding DisputeJohn Healey, the Defence Secretary, has resigned after disagreeing with Sir Keir Starmer over the Defence Investment Plan (DIP) funding. He stated that 'demands on defence have increased still further' and that the DIP, originally called for by the Strategic Defence Review, has been subject to lengthy delays due to wrangling over funding.

Read more »

Yorkshire MP resigns after PM fall out over spending to defend UKDefence Secretary John Healey has resigned after accusing Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the Treasury of failing to properly fund the Defence Investment Plan

Read more »

UK Defence Minister Al Carns and Secretary John Healey Resign Over FundingDefence Minister Al Carns and Secretary John Healey have resigned from the Labour government, citing an inadequate Defence Investment Plan and insufficient funding to address modern security threats. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has appointed Dan Jarvis as the new Defence Secretary.

Read more »