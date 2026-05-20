Britain's Deputy Ambassador to the US James Roscoe Resigns Amid Leaked Top-Secret Discussions

Britain's second most senior diplomat, James Roscoe, has abruptly left his post as British deputy ambassador to the US, standing in as acting ambassador after Lord Peter Mandelson was sacked. Details of the leaked meeting regarding the US request to use British military bases at the start of the Iran conflict were leaked to a journalist in March. Foreign Office sources confirmed that senior embassy officials were questioned.

Britain's deputy ambassador to the US, James Roscoe , has suddenly resigned after being questioned about the leak of top-secret discussions in a National Security Council meeting to a journalist.

Before taking the US post, he served as UK ambassador to the UN and had earlier diplomatic postings in UN, Sierra Leone, and Iraq. His responsibilities included President Trump's state visit to the UK and King Charles III's recent visit to the US for marking the 250th anniversary of American independence





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James Roscoe Deputy Ambassador Acting Ambassador Food Ministry Officials National Security Council Leaked Top-Secret Discussions British Military Bases US Request King Charles III's US Visit Leaked Meeting President Trump's State Visit To The UK High Commission

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