Britain's 'First Gay Dads' Charged with Rape and Sexual Exploitation

Barrie Drewitt-Barlow, the UK's first openly gay football club owner, and his husband Scott Hutchison have been charged with rape, sexual assault, and modern slavery trafficking for sexual exploitation after allegedly 'recruiting' young men. The alleged offences are said to have taken place in Essex and Manchester between April 2013 and January this year.

One of Britain's 'first gay dads' and his husband 'targeted, befriended, and groomed' four young men before raping them, a court has heard. Barrie Drewitt-Barlow , 57, and his husband Scott Hutchison , 32, have been charged with rape, sexual assault , and modern slavery trafficking for sexual exploitation after allegedly 'recruiting' young men.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place in Essex and Manchester between April 2013 and January this year. They relate to four different men, who cannot be named for legal reasons





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Barrie Drewitt-Barlow Scott Hutchison Rape Sexual Assault Modern Slavery Trafficking Recruiting Young Men Essex Manchester Chelmsford Magistrates' Court Essex Police Multi-Million (Pound) Lifestyles Football Club Owner Surrogate Parent Reality Series Gay Parenting Gay Footballers

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Angola's First New Refinery in 50 Years Ships Its First Fuel CargoesAngola's Cabinda refinery, the country's first new facility in 50 years, has begun shipping diesel domestically and naphtha and fuel oil to international buyers.

Read more »

Britain's Pioneering Gay Father and Husband Charged with Rape, Sexual Assault, and Modern Slavery TraffickingBarrie Drewitt-Barlow, 57, and his husband Scott Hutchison, 32, face serious charges following a police raid on their home. The couple, known for their advocacy in LGBTQ+ parenting and sports ownership, are set to appear in court today.

Read more »

ITV star Barrie Drewitt-Barlow and husband charged with rape and trafficking offencesBarrie Drewitt-Barlow, known as one of 'Britain's first gay dads', and his husband Scott have been charged with alleged rape, sexual assault and human trafficking for sexual exploitation

Read more »

Britain’s first gay surrogate parent charged with trafficking and rapeBarrie Drewitt-Barlow, 57, and Scott Drewitt-Barlow, co-owners of Maldon & Tiptree FC face trafficking charges in Essex.

Read more »