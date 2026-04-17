Britain's Got Talent Enlists Gogglebox Star Joe Baggs for New Digital Spin-Off Amidst West End Star Audition Controversy

Britain's Got Talent introduces Joe Baggs, formerly of Gogglebox, as the host of its new digital spin-off, which will cover backstage action from the live shows on Instagram and TikTok. This announcement comes as the show faces scrutiny over an auditionee, Nic Vani, who has a notable West End career, sparking debate about contestant eligibility and experience.

Britain's Got Talent is expanding its digital presence with the announcement of Joe Baggs , a familiar face from Gogglebox , as the host of a brand new spin-off show. The 28-year-old television personality will be at the helm of the series, set to launch later this month, which will provide exclusive behind-the-scenes coverage of the competition's live shows.

The show will be accessible across popular social media platforms, Instagram and TikTok, allowing fans to get an intimate look at the backstage buzz. Baggs enthusiastically shared the news on social media, posting a photograph of himself backstage at the iconic ITV talent show. He expressed his immense excitement, stating, I'm SO excited to be working with BGT as their new digital presenter! I’ll be backstage at the Live Shows every week meeting the acts, finding out what makes them tick & of course causing a little bit of chaos along the way. Cannot wait to get stuck in!!! His role promises to bring a dynamic and engaging perspective to the audience, offering insights into the contestants' journeys and the atmosphere during the crucial live rounds. This digital venture signifies BGT's commitment to engaging with a younger, digitally-native audience and extending the show's reach beyond its traditional broadcast. The move also allows for more immediate and interactive content, catering to the fast-paced nature of social media. Meanwhile, the main show has recently been at the center of a 'fix' controversy following the revelation that one of its auditionees, singer Nic Vani, is an established West End star. Viewers were captivated by Vani's powerful rendition of The Lion King's Circle Of Life during Saturday night's broadcast, which earned him a standing ovation from the judges and the audience. Prior to his performance, Vani, a father-of-three, shared his aspirations with the panel, remarking, In my music career I've always been at the back so now it's time for me to be in the spotlight. However, one observant viewer took to social media platform X to point out Vani's extensive experience in musical theatre, stating, Nic vani.. the guy who literally played simba in the lion king.. why are they letting people like this on #bgt?? Indeed, Nic Vani boasts a significant theatrical career, having starred in West End productions such as The Book Of Mormon and The Lion King. He has also toured as a lead singer with Oti Mabuse, demonstrating a substantial level of professional experience. An insider close to the situation commented that Vani has dedicated decades to musical theatre, often performing as a swing player, waiting for his opportunity to shine. The insider suggested that BGT offers a platform for diverse talent and that Vani stepping into the spotlight could be a turning point in his career. Despite the controversy, many viewers were deeply impressed by Vani's vocal prowess and stage presence, with some even advocating for him to receive a golden buzzer. Comments on social media included, Nic has a God given talent and is such a beautiful soul. Sometimes the golden buzzers peak far too soon. He really deserves one, and As a massive musical theatre fan i think Nic should of got the golden buzzer he was amazing!! Other viewers simply lauded his performance, with one saying, How amazing was Nic Vani ! Love that song too and another concluding, He was brilliant! The show's production team has addressed these concerns, with a spokesperson stating that Britain's Got Talent welcomes applicants of all backgrounds and experience levels, professional or amateur. The spokesperson emphasized that all contestants are evaluated on their individual merit and judged solely on their performance on the day of the audition. It was further clarified that while some acts may possess prior experience or a degree of success in their field, they are not necessarily household names and all enter the competition with the genuine hope of advancing their careers. This stance aims to maintain the show's inclusive spirit while acknowledging the varied paths that talent can take. The addition of Joe Baggs to front the digital spin-off adds another layer of excitement to the BGT brand, promising fresh content for fans across multiple platforms





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