Britain's Got Talent Final Sparks Fix Accusations as Jeremy Clarkson's Farmers Choir Wins

The Hawkstone Farmers Choir, founded by Jeremy Clarkson, won Britain's Got Talent 2026, but viewers accuse the show of being rigged due to Clarkson's influence, sparking debate on social media.

Britain's Got Talent viewers have branded the live final a 'fix' after Jeremy Clarkson was seen in tears during the performance of The Hawkstone Farmers Choir , a group founded by the former Top Gear host.

The choir, named after Clarkson's Hawkstone brewery, is composed of agriculture workers from rural Oxfordshire who came together to raise awareness for mental health in the farming community. The 32-strong collective received the golden buzzer from Amanda Holden during auditions, propelling them to the live semi-finals and ultimately the final. Their emotional performance of an original song titled 'This is Home' moved Clarkson to tears, with the camera repeatedly panning to him in the audience.

Judges praised the performance, with Amanda Holden calling it incredible, KSI noting the risk of an original song in the final, Alesha Dixon feeling the warmth, and Simon Cowell declaring it the best act of the night. However, many viewers took to X, formerly Twitter, to accuse the show of being rigged in favor of the choir due to Clarkson's involvement.

Some fans questioned the excessive praise from judges and the constant focus on Clarkson, suggesting the outcome was predetermined by the production team. Others expressed full support for the choir, highlighting the importance of supporting farmers and the quality of their singing. The Hawkstone Farmers Choir were ultimately crowned winners of Britain's Got Talent 2026, taking home a life-changing prize of £250,000 and a spot in the Royal Variety Show.

The group's mission to combat loneliness and isolation in agriculture resonated with many, as members shared their experiences of working long hours alone in the fields. The controversy surrounding the result has sparked debate about the influence of celebrity connections in talent competitions. Despite the accusations, the choir's heartfelt performance and message of unity have won them a dedicated fanbase, with many praising their original song and emotional delivery.

The win marks a significant moment for the farming community, bringing attention to mental health issues and the struggles faced by agricultural workers. Britain's Got Talent continues to be a platform for diverse acts, and this year's final showcased a range of talents, but it was the farmers' choir that captured the nation's attention. Whether the result was a fix or a fair outcome, the debate highlights the passion of viewers and the impact of reality TV





MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Britain's Got Talent Jeremy Clarkson Hawkstone Farmers Choir Fix Accusations Reality TV

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Britain's Got Talent's star receives devastating blow hours before ITV finalThe bookies have shared their numbers on Britain's Got Talent finalists and who they think may not make first place

Read more »

Britain's Got Talent has safety measures in place ahead of 'dangerous' final actThe Britain's Got Talent 2026 final takes place on Saturday (May 30) and includes a dangerous act

Read more »

Britain's Got Talent Final: Jeremy Clarkson's Choir Among ActsThe Britain's Got Talent final features 10 acts, including Jeremy Clarkson's The Hawkstone Farmers Choir. First winner Paul Potts shares thoughts on their chances, criticizes their pitch, and predicts a strong musical lineup but notes magicians may split votes.

Read more »

Jeremy Clarkson's Hawkstone Farmers Choir claim Britain's Got Talent crown10 acts battled it out for a place in the Royal Variety Show in the Britain's Got Talent live final tonight.

Read more »