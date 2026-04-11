Britain's Got Talent Golden Buzzer Controversy: Second Award Sparks Debate

Britain's Got Talent faces criticism as judge Amanda Holden awards a second golden buzzer, leading to a debate about the value of the buzzer. Concerns are raised about its repeated use. Additionally, the show has received complaints regarding a performer's act.

Britain's Got Talent , a staple of Saturday night television, is once again stirring controversy amongst its audience, this time over the seemingly liberal application of the coveted golden buzzer . Judge Amanda Holden , a familiar face on the show, has drawn criticism for awarding a second golden buzzer during the recent auditions. This decision has ignited a debate among viewers, prompting questions about the value and significance of the golden buzzer within the competition.

The first golden buzzer was awarded to Jeremy Clarkson's Hawkstone Farmers Choir, a move that generated its own share of reactions. However, the subsequent golden buzzer given to dance troupe World Wings during the episode broadcast on April 11th, has proven to be a more contentious choice, igniting a wave of online criticism. The performance by World Wings, a dynamic dance group, to a medley including the song Lil Boo Thang, was met with enthusiastic applause from the live audience. Amanda Holden was particularly impressed, praising their energy as 'amazing', while fellow judge Alesha Dixon described their performance as a 'ball of fire'. Despite the positive reaction in the studio, the decision to award a second golden buzzer has not been well-received by a portion of the viewing public. \The outpouring of discontent on social media platforms, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), reflects a sense of disillusionment among some viewers. Many questioned the rarity and special status of the golden buzzer, expressing concern that its repeated use diminishes its impact. Several viewers have lamented the fact that golden buzzers are no longer treated as the unique opportunity they once were, stating that the show is giving them away too freely. Comments ranged from outright disappointment to sarcastic suggestions that every act should receive one. The sentiment appears to be that the golden buzzer, designed to catapult an act directly to the live semi-finals, is losing its prestige and is beginning to feel like a participation award. While some viewers feel that this cheapens the whole purpose of the golden buzzer and the entire competition, others showed enthusiasm for World Wings. One supporter expressed excitement for the dance group, and stated that they enjoyed all styles of dance. This division in opinion highlights the complexity of audience expectations and the challenges faced by the judges in balancing entertainment value with the integrity of the competition. The repeated use of the golden buzzer could be seen as an effort to keep the show more exciting, but viewers feel that it takes away from the special feeling of the buzzer. \Beyond the golden buzzer controversy, Britain's Got Talent has also faced scrutiny for another matter: a performance by Leroy Patterson. Patterson's act, which involved mousetraps, a nail-covered chair, and a weed strimmer, drew significant attention from viewers. The performance, which included what the performer called three 'very important safety tips', shocked many audience members and prompted a wave of complaints to the UK's communications regulator, Ofcom. As of the time of the latest update, Ofcom had received over 100 complaints regarding the act. This incident serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between pushing the boundaries of entertainment and ensuring the safety and well-being of performers and the comfort of the audience. The show, which continues to be a major ratings driver for ITV, has consistently been a platform for diverse talent. Alongside the controversies, the competition continues to feature a diverse range of acts, including para athlete Paul Nunnari, magician Rafferty Coope, video projection group Antigravity, comedian Ted Hill, singer Matty Juniosa, and Braunstone Community Primary School, all of whom have been awarded golden buzzers. The next episode of Britain's Got Talent will air on Saturday, April 18, on ITV1 and ITVX, and viewers will be eagerly watching to see what the judges will decide and to see if the controversy continues





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Britain's Got Talent Golden Buzzer Amanda Holden Controversy Television Ofcom World Wings Jeremy Clarkson Leroy Patterson

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