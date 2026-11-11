Britain's Got Talent Investigates David Walliams Conduct After Teenager Allegations

ITV and Fremantle investigated claims against David Walliams regarding teenage guests in his dressing room but found no evidence to terminate his contract despite serious allegations.

Television executives at ITV and production company Fremantle launched an internal investigation into the conduct of judge David Walliams after receiving reports that he had invited teenage girls into his private dressing room at Fountain Studios in Wembley six years ago. The inquiry was triggered by alerts from journalists and social media posts highlighting inappropriate behavior, yet producers state they could not find definitive proof to remove him from the hit talent show.

Investigation Mechanism And Evidence Gaps

BGT sources explain that while the production team reviewed who Walliams had invited to his workspace, they faced significant limitations in verifying the identities of these individuals. The company noted there was no way to check whether the names on his family and friends list were people he had met on MySpace or any other social media platform, leading to a failure to find concrete evidence of wrongdoing during the informal review process.

Also read BBC Removes David Walliams Shows Including Little Britain Amid Misconduct Allegations

The investigation occurred around 2020, following a period where Walliams had already been ousted from the program after being recorded making vile comments about contestants during auditions at the London Palladium. A show source confirmed that because no formal complaints were made by the young women involved, the probe was conducted on a more informal basis without bringing in an external company to look at the situation.

Stakeholder Positions And Legal Actions

Walliams, who is accused of sexually assaulting a fifteen-year-old girl and preying on multiple teenagers, has denied any wrongdoing. He sought a high court injunction to prevent the publication of claims against him, arguing in court that he would take his own life if his identity as the subject of these allegations were revealed. This legal move came twenty-four hours after his friend Russell Brand was jailed for ten-and-a-half years for rape.

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One accuser, identified as Jade by ITV News and The Guardian, alleges she was sexually assaulted by Walliams when she was fifteen after he contacted her online. She claims they met in Soho before he drove her to his home in his Aston Martin and alleges the assault took place at Supernova Heights, the mansion once owned by Oasis star Noel Gallagher. Walliams is also accused of abusing his status on Little Britain and engaging in exploitative sexual activities with a large number of young women and girls.

Impact On Industry Figures And Next Steps

Simon Cowell, the creator of Britain's Got Talent and fellow judge, has not spoken to Walliams since 2022 when he made his final appearance on the show after joining in 2012. Sources indicate Cowell distanced himself from Walliams four years ago because he feared his fellow star was not a good person, stating that he is pleased Walliams left the program and it has moved on without him.

Downing Street stated that allegations of sexual misconduct made by multiple women are deeply troubling and the government is concerned about the use of injunctions in such cases. Labour has suspended Walliams as a party member, and while BGT bosses claim his door was always left open during visits, one woman named Abby told ITV's documentary Power and Silence that she and three other teenagers were alone with the door closed in his dressing room.