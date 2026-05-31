Britain's Got Talent: The Hawkstone Farmers Choir Wins Top Prize

The Hawkstone Farmers Choir, formed by Jeremy Clarkson in 2024, has won the top prize of £250,000 and the chance to perform at the Royal Variety Performance on Britain's Got Talent. The choir, made up of farmers from around the UK, has been working towards raising awareness and funds for mental health charities within the agricultural community.

Clarkson's Farm stars Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland were over the moon as they shared their reactions to The Hawkstone Farmers Choir 's Britain's Got Talent win on Saturday.

The Amazon Prime stars joined Jeremy Clarkson's partner Lisa and beloved farmhand Gerald Cooper in nervously waiting for Ant and Dec to announce the winner. The group anxiously watched with friends and fans on a large screen outside at the presenter's pub The Farmer's Dog, as the choir battled it out against several other acts for viewers' votes.

The Hawkstone Farmers Choir, who were formed by Jeremy in 2024, took home the top prize of £250,000 and the chance to perform at the Royal Variety Performance. As the winner was crowned, Kaleb, Charlie, and Lisa all jumped to their feet with joy before high-fiving and hugging. Jeremy, who funded and formed the choir, was in the ITV audience and could be seen cheering wildly following their win.

The choir's win was met with praise from the judges, with Amanda Holden saying she was 'blown away' by their performance and that they 'deserved it so much'. The choir has also released a record, with all profits going to mental health charity Shout, and has been working towards raising awareness and funds for mental health charities within the agricultural community. The record, titled 'The Banned One', is now available to buy on the Hawkstone website for £7.50.

The choir's win is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the farmers who make up the group, and their message of hope and support for farmers' mental wellbeing is one that will resonate with many. The Hawkstone Farmers Choir's win is a reminder that with hard work and determination, anything is possible, and that the power of music can bring people together and make a real difference in the world.

The choir's performance was a highlight of the Britain's Got Talent competition, and their win will be remembered for a long time to come. The choir's message of hope and support for farmers' mental wellbeing is one that will continue to inspire and motivate people to make a positive impact in their communities





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Britain's Got Talent The Hawkstone Farmers Choir Jeremy Clarkson Farmers Mental Health Charity

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