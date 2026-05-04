Britain’s Got Talent Winner Thomas Redgrave Welcomes First Child

Thomas Redgrave, of boy band Collabro, and his partner Rose have announced the birth of their daughter, Beatrix. The singer shared the news on Instagram, marking a joyous occasion for the couple and fans of the Britain’s Got Talent winners.

Britain’s Got Talent alumnus Thomas Redgrave and his partner, Rose , have joyfully announced the arrival of their first child, a daughter named Beatrix . The heartwarming news was shared on Monday via an Instagram post featuring an endearing photograph of the newborn.

Redgrave, a member of the celebrated boy band Collabro, expressed his elation with a simple yet touching caption: 'Hello everyone, I have some great news to share! Please help Rose and I in welcoming little baby Beatrix to the world :)'. This marks a significant personal milestone for the singer and his partner, adding a new chapter to their lives.

Collabro rose to prominence after winning the eighth series of Britain’s Got Talent in 2014, captivating audiences with their powerful vocal harmonies and dedication to musical theatre. The group, originally comprised of Thomas Redgrave, Michael Auger, Jamie Lambert, Matthew Pagan, and Richard Hadfield, quickly ascended to fame, securing a record deal with Simon Cowell’s Syco Music. Their debut album, released in August 2014, impressively debuted at number one on the UK charts, solidifying their position as a leading musical force.

This success was followed by their first UK tour in 2015, further expanding their fanbase and showcasing their exceptional talent. The journey of Collabro continued with the release of their second album, Act Two, in 2015, which achieved a commendable number two position in the UK charts. Over the years, the band released a total of five albums, consistently delivering captivating performances and resonating with audiences through their emotive renditions of classic musical theatre pieces.

Despite their success, Collabro announced their decision to disband in 2022, embarking on a Farewell Tour to express their gratitude to their loyal fans. The tour served as a poignant farewell, allowing them to connect with their audience one last time as a group.

However, the story of Collabro was far from over. In 2025, the band surprised and delighted fans by reforming for an 11th Anniversary Reunion Concert at the Sheffield City Hall. The concert was a resounding success, reigniting the passion and camaraderie that had defined the group. Following the reunion concert, Collabro announced The Harmonies Tour, which commenced in February 2026.

The tour took them to various iconic UK cathedrals, providing a unique and atmospheric backdrop for their performances, culminating in a special performance on the Isle of Man in March. The band’s continued success led to the release of a Live In London album, capturing the energy and emotion of their live performances. Collabro remains active in the music scene, with an upcoming performance scheduled at Lavenham August Theatre in Suffolk this summer.

The enduring appeal of Collabro lies in their exceptional vocal talent, their dedication to musical theatre, and their ability to connect with audiences on a deeply emotional level. Thomas Redgrave’s personal happiness with the birth of his daughter Beatrix adds another heartwarming layer to the story of this beloved British musical group. The news of Beatrix’s arrival has been met with an outpouring of congratulations from fans and fellow musicians alike, demonstrating the widespread affection for Redgrave and his partner.

Collabro’s journey, from winning Britain’s Got Talent to disbanding, reforming, and continuing to perform, is a testament to their resilience, talent, and the enduring power of music. The band’s ability to reinvent themselves and connect with audiences across different stages of their career is a remarkable achievement, solidifying their place in the hearts of music lovers throughout the UK and beyond.

The future looks bright for both Thomas Redgrave and Collabro, as they continue to pursue their musical passions and share their talent with the world





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Thomas Redgrave Collabro Britain’S Got Talent New Baby Beatrix Rose Musical Theatre Syco Music Simon Cowell Reunion Tour

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