The National Education Union (NEU) has been secretly plotting industrial action in the aftermath ofálabor attempt to ease striking rules, with the scenario unfolding on Christmas calendar.

Britain's biggest teaching union is plotting its most disruptive school strikes in response to Labour's attempt to ease industrial action. The National Education Union (NEU) aims to conduct national walkouts in most schools after Christmas, affecting exam classes and requiring parent assistance with childcare.

NEU General Secretary Daniel Kebede considers the strike necessary to 'save education' and prevent 'schools running on empty.

' Former union representatives and education insiders, including disillusioned educators, denounce the strike as symptomatic of the union's 'Marxist agenda' and allege that the union's welfare for teachers is secondary to its political objectives. Angela Rayner's legal changes, enabling easier online balloting and postal voting for strike ballots, have emboldened the NEU. The union has been pushing for this initiative, which may result in a higher turnout of members.

The changes will allow for online balloting on industrial action, along with postal votes, two months after new government guidelines. The threshold for industrial action votes will decrease from 50% to the new rule of no threshold in 2027. Education officials and Tory chairman Kevin Hollinrake have criticized the changes, insisting that it will result in less quality time for students and parents.

The NEU has been requesting a renovation to the government's pay offer, aiming for a 6.5% increase for educators across three years. The union's planned vote on school walkouts follows an increase in local campaign strikes, at a time when teachers have already received increased pay raises. Former NEU member Peter Block believes Daniel Kebede is following a 'Marxist agenda.

' A Department for Education spokesman and an NEU spokesperson provided opposing viewpoints on their approach and objectives





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