Britain's Military: A 'Bonsai' Force in Need of a Generational Rebuild

The UK faces a severe security crisis with threats from Iran, Russia, and China, yet its armed forces are chronically underfunded and underequipped. A delayed defence plan must urgently prioritize technology, drones, and personnel to rebuild a credible military, starting with the Royal Navy's urgent need for submarines, carrier air wings, and autonomous systems.

Britain confronts unprecedented security threats from Iran, Russia, and China, while the Ministry of Defence's long-delayed Defence Investment Plan remains unpublished. The nation's armed forces, described by experts as a 'bonsai military', require urgent modernization combining advanced technology with mass production, particularly in AI and drones, alongside increased personnel.

This comprehensive overhaul is framed as a generational necessity to restore Britain's military credibility. For the Royal Navy, the Continuous At-Sea Deterrence based on Trident-carrying Vanguard submarines must be maintained, but the fleet urgently needs expansion. The seven Astute-class attack submarines are全部 non-deployable due to maintenance and crewing issues, falling short of the 12 needed for Aukus commitments and global presence. Two aircraft carriers suffer from mechanical problems and lack sufficient F-35B jets, requiring a 70-aircraft surge capacity.

Unmanned systems must be integrated across all platforms, from small scouting drones like the RQ-20 to carrier-launched Vixen strike aircraft and autonomous helicopters like the Proteus. Underwater, the Royal Navy needs 20 Excalibur uncrewed submarines but currently has only one. Frigates for anti-submarine warfare require expansion beyond the ten weak, under-crew Duke-class vessels





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UK Defence Royal Navy Hypersonic Missiles Trident Submarines Aukus Military Drones Autonomous Weapons

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