Britain’s Most Expensive Home Lies Empty, Guarded by a Swedish Man and a Mountain of Teddy Bears

A £210 million mansion in Knightsbridge, once owned by a Chinese property tycoon now facing a lifetime in prison, remains unoccupied while a Swedish man named Anders Fernstedt lives under its portico, cared for by generous neighbours.

Number 2-8a Rutland Gate is an extraordinary property, by anyone’s standards. Built in the Regency style and covered in white stucco, it is seven storeys high, measures 62,000 square feet, boasts 45 rooms and has sweeping views of London’s Hyde Park through 68 of its 116 windows – all of which sport bulletproof glass.

For the past three years, the only resident of this gargantuan Knightsbridge property has been a very cheerful and heavily-bearded Swede called Anders Fernstedt. Remarkably, 57-year-old Anders, who has a penchant for fine bedding and top-end tweeds, spends a lot of time chatting to the swans in Hyde Park and cycles everywhere, doesn’t actually live inside the building.

‘Oh no, I’ve never been in! ’ he tells me, looking horrified.

‘That wouldn’t feel right at all. No, no, no.’ Instead, Anders lives in a cosy nest of duvets, eiderdowns and Hungarian goose down pillows under the property’s grand portico. Where, for company, he has a mountain of dog-eared teddies, toys, games, an awful lot of flowers in vases and a wardrobe full of some surprisingly smart clothes, many donated by his very upmarket neighbours.

They also bring him food, bits of furniture they think he might like and smart leather shoes, but he insists: ‘I never ask for anything. ’ The neighbours like him – ‘he’s a wonderful Swedish cove,’ says one dog walker – and take pleasure in the fact that at least someone is getting use out of such a magnificent building.

This situation arises because no one around here has any recollection of the current owners ever visiting, let alone staying a single night in their palatial pad. Certainly not since 2020, when the property market was sent into a frenzy by the news that someone had paid a staggering £210million, making it Britain’s most expensive home at the time.

The elusive new owner also secured planning permission to extend it – it seems the 62,000 square feet wasn’t quite big enough – with a gigantic spa, Olympic-sized swimming pool, two-storey underground car park, triple-height ballroom and vaulted rooftop conservatory that could open up to the London sky. However, that work never went ahead – and no one will be moving in any time soon.

The buyer, Hui Ka Yan, was founder of Chinese property development giant Evergrande, and was said to have amassed a fortune of around £30billion, including private jets, football clubs and grandiose properties. But barely a year after he’d splurged so lavishly on Rutland Gate, Evergrande went bust with debts of £225billion, precipitating a nationwide property crash in China. Hui was detained, fined £4.8million and vanished from public view.

This month, he pleaded guilty in Shenzhen to a slew of charges including bribery and misuse of funds and is now facing a lifetime in prison, rather than enjoying the views of Hyde Park. The crux of the Rutland Gate dilemma isn’t lying in a prison in south-east China.

In fact, Hui can’t even sell the mansion to pay debts, because when he bought it through a British Virgin Islands Company – naturally – the name on the deeds was that of his then wife, Ding Yumei, a Canadian national. And it turns out that, right now, she can’t sell it either, because since the divorce and a mad spending spree around the world, her assets have been frozen.

So there it sits, a stone’s throw from the Royal Albert Hall – dirty, derelict and driving the local residents bananas.

‘We can’t bear seeing properties empty, particularly buildings like this – apparently after Buckingham Palace, it’s London’s biggest private home! ’ says an immaculately turned-out dog walker.

‘So at least Anders provides some life and colour. ’ It’s hard to imagine anyone actually living in it. Not just because it’s so ridiculously large and the endless dirty windows are so blank and looming. There isn’t even a garden, for goodness sake – no wonder Hui and Ding wanted that conservatory extension.

Originally built as four terraced houses in the 19th century, the block was rebuilt in the 1980s and its colossal size immediately appealed to uber-rich foreigners





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Luxury Property Evergrande Hui Ka Yan Rutland Gate London Real Estate

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