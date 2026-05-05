Britain's Most Prolific Predator: The Chilling Crimes of Richard Baker

A part-time DJ turned serial predator, Richard Baker drugged and assaulted dozens of women in nightclubs across England and Spain. His crimes shocked the nation, leading to four life sentences. The Crime Desk newsletter delves into his chilling story and other high-profile cases.

Richard Baker , a seemingly charming part-time DJ with dark hair and a toothy grin, was one of Britain's most dangerous sexual predators. Operating in nightclubs across English seaside towns and the Costa del Sol, Baker lured women with his flirtatious demeanor before drugging and assaulting them.

His crimes, described as 'wicked and depraved,' spanned an eight-month period in 1998, during which he was convicted of attacking 12 women aged 15 to 35. However, detectives believe his actual victim count could be as high as 100. Baker's modus operandi involved spiking drinks with Rohypnol while working as a DJ in bars and clubs, preying on unsuspecting women in crowded, sweaty venues.

His trial at the Old Bailey ended with four life sentences, yet his chilling demeanor left a lasting impression on those who encountered him. Even after his conviction, a journalist who covered the case was confronted by Baker in a conversation that still haunts them decades later. The Crime Desk newsletter offers an in-depth look at Baker's crimes and other high-profile cases, providing exclusive features, expert analysis, and breaking news.

Subscribers receive weekly updates packed with gripping stories, interviews, and the latest developments in true crime. The newsletter is free and delivers unrivaled insight into the cases that captivate the public. Baker's story serves as a grim reminder of the dangers lurking behind seemingly harmless facades, and the importance of vigilance in protecting oneself from predators. The Crime Desk continues to shed light on such cases, ensuring that the stories of victims are heard and that justice is served





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