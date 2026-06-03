Kazakhstan's water agency, Kazvodhoz, has been holding talks with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation on reducing agricultural water consumption and improving irrigation efficiency. The discussions have focused on digital water metering, telemetry systems, and technologies to reduce water losses in canals.

Britain's nuclear renaissance is facing mounting cost pressures. Kazakhstan 's water agency, Kazvodhoz, has been holding talks with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation on reducing agricultural water consumption and improving irrigation efficiency.

The discussions have focused on digital water metering, telemetry systems, and technologies to reduce water losses in canals. The U.S. agency has also offered training and professional development programs for Kazakh water-management personnel. Kazakhstan is projected to experience a shortfall of water of up to 50 percent of its needs for business and household use by 2040, according to the UN Development Program.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation was established in 1902 to manage water resources in ways that promoted the settlement and economic development of 17 American states. The agency has overseen the construction of several notable dams, including the Hoover and Grand Coulee dams. The talks between Kazvodhoz and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation are part of a broader effort to address the challenges of water management in Kazakhstan.

The country's water resources are facing significant pressure due to a growing population and increasing demand for water from agriculture and industry. The U.S. Embassy in Astana has facilitated the discussions between Kazvodhoz and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. The parties have expressed a commitment to working together to find solutions to the challenges of water management in Kazakhstan.

The talks are expected to continue in the coming months, with a focus on implementing digital water metering and telemetry systems within irrigation networks, as well as reducing water losses in canals. The U.S. agency has also expressed a willingness to provide training and professional development programs for Kazakh water-management personnel. Kazakhstan's water agency, Kazvodhoz, has been working to improve the efficiency of its water management systems, including the implementation of digital water metering and telemetry systems.

The agency has also been working to reduce water losses in canals, which is a significant challenge in the country. The talks between Kazvodhoz and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation are an important step in addressing the challenges of water management in Kazakhstan. The country's water resources are facing significant pressure due to a growing population and increasing demand for water from agriculture and industry.

The U.S. Embassy in Astana has facilitated the discussions between Kazvodhoz and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. The parties have expressed a commitment to working together to find solutions to the challenges of water management in Kazakhstan. The talks are expected to continue in the coming months, with a focus on implementing digital water metering and telemetry systems within irrigation networks, as well as reducing water losses in canals.

The U.S. agency has also expressed a willingness to provide training and professional development programs for Kazakh water-management personnel. Kazakhstan's water agency, Kazvodhoz, has been working to improve the efficiency of its water management systems, including the implementation of digital water metering and telemetry systems. The agency has also been working to reduce water losses in canals, which is a significant challenge in the country.

The talks between Kazvodhoz and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation are an important step in addressing the challenges of water management in Kazakhstan





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