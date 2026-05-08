Britain's Pioneering Gay Father and Husband Charged with Rape, Sexual Assault, and Modern Slavery Trafficking

Barrie Drewitt-Barlow, 57, and his husband Scott Hutchison, 32, face serious charges following a police raid on their home. The couple, known for their advocacy in LGBTQ+ parenting and sports ownership, are set to appear in court today.

One of Britain's pioneering gay fathers and his husband have been charged with serious offenses including rape, sexual assault, and modern slavery trafficking for sexual exploitation.

Barrie Drewitt-Barlow, 57, a prominent entrepreneur and the UK's first openly gay football club owner, along with his husband Scott Hutchison, 32, are set to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court today. The charges follow a police raid on their home in Danbury, where officers reportedly breached a wooden fence to gain entry. Forensic teams were seen examining the property, and additional searches were conducted at locations in Braintree and Maldon.

Drewitt-Barlow, who gained fame in 1999 as one of the first gay couples in the UK to have children via surrogacy, had recently purchased non-league Maldon and Tiptree FC and was slated to feature in an ITV documentary about his ownership. However, the documentary has been canceled in light of the ongoing investigation. The couple has been involved in various reality TV shows, including Rich House, Poor House and Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

In past interviews, Drewitt-Barlow claimed to have been approached by Premier League footballers who are secretly gay, though he expressed reluctance to become a public figure for gay rights in sports. Essex Police confirmed the charges, stating that the investigation involves human trafficking for sexual exploitation, rape, and other sexual offenses. The couple faces multiple counts of these crimes and is expected to appear in court today.

Police have urged anyone with relevant information to contact them through the Major Incident Public Portal or a dedicated incident hotline. This case has drawn significant attention due to Drewitt-Barlow's high-profile status and his history as a trailblazer in LGBTQ+ parenting and sports ownership





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Barrie Drewitt-Barlow Scott Hutchison Modern Slavery Trafficking LGBTQ+ Parenting Football Club Owner

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