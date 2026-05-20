The future of E wing, a dedicated wing for transgender prisoners at Downview women's jail, is in doubt after the April 2025 Supreme Court ruling called upon single-sex spaces, such as jails or domestic abuse refuges, to consider gender based on biology instead of personal identity. Many are calling for the unit's immediate closure, saying transgender inmates may still pose a risk to female prisoners.

The population of Britain's only dedicated wing for transgender prisoners at HMP Downview has increased, even after the Supreme Court ruling on biological sex . Seven inmates with male genitalia were serving time on E wing in February, compared to five in November last year.

The E wing unit at Downview is reserved for trans women with a history of sexual or violent offending who possess a gender recognition certificate stating their gender as female. However, its future remains uncertain due to the Supreme Court ruling that biological definitions of women must be prioritized for single-sex spaces such as prisons and domestic abuse refuges.

The wing was established after a trans prisoner, Karen White, sexually assaulted two female inmates at HMP New Hall in West Yorkshire. Its purpose is to segregate potentially dangerous offenders from women inmates, many of whom are victims of sexual abuse. A new report by Charlie Taylor, HM Chief Inspector of Prisons, showed that risk assessments for prisoners from E wing are 'robust', but prison staff and officers need regular reminders about the restrictions in place.

The wing has been referred to as 'toxic' and 'full of drama' by inmates, staff, and inspectors. It has been criticized for its lack of continuous learning or activities, with inmates spending most of their time slumped in front of the television instead of attending classes or working. The specialist unit was criticized for its inadequate funding and lack of proper mental support, which might have contributed to the drama and negative atmosphere on the wing.

Additionally, it was discovered that a £10,000 'mood board' was installed in the wing while none of the inmates were using it. After the April 2025 Supreme Court ruling, prison leaders remained uncertain about the wing's future, urging the government to respond more effectively. Female prisoners must be prioritized the government and Labour have made it clear that housing males, regardless of identity, in the female estate infringes on women's rights and the Supreme Court ruling





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Law & Order HMP Downview Transgender Prisoners Gender Recognition Certificate Biological Sex Single-Sex Spaces Supreme Court Ruling Charlie Taylor Karen White E Wing Jail Within A Jail Mood Board Risk Assessment Flashing Point Contract Violations

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