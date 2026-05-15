Britain to Send Top Legal Adviser to European Human Rights Summit

Sir Keir Starmer will send his top legal adviser, Attorney General Lord Hermer, to a summit in Moldova to reassure European human rights chiefs that Britain is committed to the bloc's controversial treaty. Lord Hermer will prioritize talks over the future of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) and ensure Britain does not breach its 'international obligations.' The summit aims to restrict the ECHR's Article 8 and Article 3, which protect the right to family life and the ban on inhumane treatment, respectively.

Sir Keir Starmer will today send his top legal adviser to a summit in Moldova to reassure European human rights chiefs that Britain is committed to the bloc's controversial treaty, despite the growing threat of his premiership collapsing after Wes Streeting's resignation.

The Attorney General, Lord Hermer, will travel to the summit and prioritize talks over the future of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). Nearly 30 of the ECHR's 46 members are expected to sign a declaration aimed at limiting the treaty's power amid a growing rebellion. The UK is planning to sign it after belatedly joining the group, and Lord Hermer will be there to ensure Britain does not breach its 'international obligations.

' In December, Sir Keir Starmer jumped on the bandwagon by saying the ECHR needed modernising so nations could protect their borders and see off the rise of Right-wing parties. However, both the Tories and Reform UK argue that this does not go far enough because the ECHR is not interested in meaningful reform or rewriting the treaty.

The European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg administers the European Convention on Human Rights, and Lord Hermer will accompany Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper to the summit. The summit aims to restrict the ECHR's Article 8, which protects the right to family life, and Article 3, the ban on inhumane treatment, so that nations can take 'proportionate' moves to deport illegals and foreign criminals.

The Tories and Reform UK argue that the only hope of bringing UK immigration under control is to leave the ECHR





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European Convention On Human Rights European Court Of Human Rights Attorney General Lord Hermer Council Of Europe Summit In Moldova European Human Rights Treaty Right-Wing Parties Human Rights Lawyer Jihadi Bride Shamima Begum Former Sinn Fein Leader Gerry Adams 9/11 Terror Attack Plotter Mustafa Al-Hawsawi Tories And Reform UK Kemi Badenoch Robert Jenrick Michael Ellis Small Boat Channel Migrant Arrivals Human Rights Claims Deportation Family Life Inhumane Treatment Right To Family Life Ban On Inhumane Treatment Proportionate Moves To Deport Illegals And For

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