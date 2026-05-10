British Academy Television Awards 2022: Sneak Peak into the Star-Studded Red Carpet

Stars descended on London's Royal Festival Hall for the British Academy Television Awards, celebrating the week's hottest showbiz gossip from Katie Hind's Spotlight newsletter. The 2022 BAFTA TV Awards red carpet was open with a splash, with leading stars such as Vogue Williams, Spencer Matthews, Laura Whitmore, Scarlett Moffatt, and other notable names making their appearances.

Celebrity stars graced the prestigious British Academy Television Awards with a slew of vibrant outfits showcasing their growing pregnancies or simply bringing the glamour. Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews were among the early arrivals, also celebrating the news of their fourth child.

Laura Whitmore and Scarlett Moffatt also made their appearances while displaying their growing bumps. Other stars in attendance included Una Healy, Georgia Harrison, Ashley James, Tasha Ghouri, Cam Whitnall, Lewis Cope, Angellica Bell, Shakira Khan, Tillie Amartey, Alex Thomas-Smith, and Jodie McCallum. The event was set to be hosted by Greg Davies and broadcast on BBC One on Sunday, May 10





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Entertainment British Academy Television Awards Red Carpet Star-Studded Kate Hind's Spotlight Newsletter Greg Davies BBC One Red Carpet Events Entertainment News

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