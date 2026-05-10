British Academy Television Awards - Highlights

Underage actor Owen Cooper continued his impressive streak by winning the BAFTA for Best Supporting Actor. Christine Tremarco won Best Supporting Actress, surprising many, including her co-star and previous Golden Globe and Emmy nominee Erin Doherty.

Owen Cooper's underage acting continued to impress, as the 16-year-old secured his first BAFTA award for Best Supporting Actor. Meanwhile, his mom Christine Tremarco snatched the Best Supporting Actress award, beating her co-star Erin Doherty previously nominated for Golden Globe and Emmy wins.

Stephen Graham led the pack with a total of 11 nominations for 'Adolescence' and 'A Thousand Blows,' the former of which took the 'Limited Drama' category. Also, 'Last One Laughing,' a comedy show, won the 'Entertainment' BAFTA.

'The Road to Auschwitz' by Simon Schama was the 'Specialist Factual' winner





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