British actor Terence Stamp leaves £1million estate to niece and brother

Terence Stamp, known for his role as General Zod in the Superman movies, has left his entire estate worth £1,016,934 to his niece and brother.

British actor Terence Stamp , famed for his legendary role as arch-villain General Zod in the Superman movies, has left more than £1million in his will to his niece and brother.

The Oscar-nominated star, who featured in films ranging from Pier Paolo Pasolini's 'Theorem' in 1968 and 'A Season in Hell' in 1971 to 'The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert' in 1994 in which he played a transgender woman, died in August last year aged 87. Stamp divorced his only wife, Elizabeth O'Rourke, a pharmacist 35 years his junior, in 2008, and never had children.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the acting great left his entire estate, worth a gross value of £1,016,934, to his niece, Amelia Stoppard, and younger brother, John Stamp





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Terence Stamp General Zod Superman Movies Oscar-Nominated Star Divorce Estate Niece Brother London's East End Bombing Of The City Second World War Advertising Drama School Julie Christie Pier Paolo Pasolini A Season In Hell The Adventures Of Priscilla Queen Of The Desert Frederick Fellini James Bond Italian Films Yoga In India Tom Cruise Matt Damon Tim Burton

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Stamp duty reform needed to help first-time buyers afford homes, say MPsRocketing house prices and slow wage growth have contributed to a deterioration in the affordability of home ownership in England, a committee said.

Read more »

'Damage' warning as MPs make new call for stamp duty changeA cross-party committee of MPs has urged the Government to launch a review

Read more »

Diana's deeply personal letter to Superman villian Terence Stamp where she confides about Prozac use up for saleA handwritten thank you letter from Diana, Princess of Wales to British actor Terence Stamp, who starred in the original Superman films, is to go up for auction later in June.

Read more »