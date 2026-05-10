British Airways Assures Customers of No Hike in Holiday Costs, Offers Low Deposit and 24/7 Helpline

British Airways in its statement assured existing customers that the cost of their holidays would not increase if they had already booked. It further offered low deposit options and a dedicated helpline to assist customers during their trips.

British Airways (BA) issued a statement to customers regarding potential cost increases and reassured customers that existing customers would not see an increase in the cost of their holidays if they had already booked.

In a post entitled "The British Airways Holidays Promise," it stated that as long as customers had already booked, the cost of their holidays would remain the same, even if operating costs increased. The airline mentioned the doubling of jet fuel costs since the start of US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February, which remained high, despite a pause in hostilities and rumors of a conclusion to the conflict





LiveLancs / 🏆 10. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

British Airways Cost Increase Jet Fuel Holidays Assurance Fare Increases

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lidl Unveils Changes to Lidl Plus Loyalty Scheme, Sparking Discontent Among CustomersLidl has recently unveiled changes to its widely-used Lidl Plus loyalty scheme, which enables customers to collect rewards while shopping at the budget retailer. The alterations, however, haven't gone down well with everyone. The discount supermarket chain Lidl has built its reputation on competitive pricing. Since launching in 1994, it has grown rapidly to operate 1,000 stores across the UK. A key factor behind its popularity is that Lidl consistently ranks among Britain's most affordable supermarkets. In recent years, shoppers have embraced the rewards programme that helps them stretch their money further. So when Lidl revealed plans to modify the scheme, it sparked discontent among some customers.

Read more »

Nationwide Cashier Jailed for Stealing Thousands of Pounds from Vulnerable CustomersA Nationwide cashier, Kelly Kershaw, has been jailed for 16 months after stealing thousands of pounds from vulnerable customers. She frequently boasted about her luxurious trips on Facebook and was caught out by colleagues when they noticed her lavish lifestyle.

Read more »

TUI assures travelers: UK's jet fuel supply concernsTUI, one of the leading holiday providers in the UK, assures travelers that flights scheduled over the May half term will proceed as planned, amid worries about potential disruption to summer getaways due to the jet fuel shortage crisis in the Middle East and the UK's reliance on imports.

Read more »

British Airways' parent company warns of fare hikes due to soaring jet fuel costsThe boss of British Airways' parent company has warned that all airlines will have to increase fares due to soaring jet fuel costs as the Middle East conflict continues. IAG expects to spend around €2billion (£1.7billion) more than planned on fuel this year due to the oil crisis.

Read more »