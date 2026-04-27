British Airways Downgrades Flyers After Status Retention Error and Faces Fuel Price Hikes

Thousands of British Airways frequent flyers were incorrectly told they had retained their Gold and Silver status due to a technical error. This comes as the airline also prepares to increase ticket prices due to soaring jet fuel costs and implements changes to its loyalty scheme.

British Airways is facing customer frustration after a significant technical error led to the incorrect communication of elite status retention for thousands of frequent flyers .

The issue stems from IAG Loyalty, the rewards program arm of British Airways' parent company, International Airlines Group (IAG). A flawed system erroneously informed a segment of its membership base – those holding Gold and Silver tiers – that they would maintain their status despite not meeting the necessary qualification criteria.

While the airline initially downplayed the impact, stating that fewer than one percent of its 13 million members were affected, the blunder has caused considerable upset among those who received the misleading notifications. This incident coincides with a broader overhaul of the British Airways Executive Club loyalty scheme, designed to address issues of lounge overcrowding and prevent exploitation of the system’s benefits.

A key component of this revamp involves rewarding passengers based on the monetary value of their spending rather than solely on the distance travelled, a change that has already resulted in many members losing their previously held Gold or Silver status. The erroneous communications regarding status retention added further confusion and disappointment for those already impacted by the scheme’s changes. The core of the problem lies in a technical glitch within IAG Loyalty’s systems.

After initially dismissing concerns raised by members who questioned the validity of their status renewals, a more thorough investigation revealed the error. IAG Loyalty acknowledged that a technical issue caused some members to receive incorrect notifications confirming their continued elite status, even when they had not earned or were not entitled to it. The airline has committed to contacting all affected customers to offer apologies and rectify their status to the appropriate tier.

A spokesperson for IAG Loyalty explained that the initial renewal process appeared normal, adhering to standard guidelines and criteria. However, subsequent forensic analysis uncovered the underlying technical fault. This incident highlights the complexities of managing large-scale loyalty programs and the potential for errors to occur, even with robust systems in place. The airline’s response, while acknowledging the mistake, will be crucial in restoring trust with its loyal customer base.

The timing of this error is particularly unfortunate, given the simultaneous changes to the Executive Club scheme, which have already generated negative feedback from some members. The combination of these factors has created a challenging situation for British Airways and IAG Loyalty. Beyond the loyalty program issues, British Airways and its parent company, IAG, are grappling with the escalating costs of jet fuel, a challenge impacting the entire aviation industry.

IAG has announced plans to increase ticket prices to offset the significant rise in fuel expenses, which have more than doubled in the past year to approximately £137 per barrel. This price hike is not unique to British Airways; other airlines, including Ryanair, Easyjet, and Lufthansa, are also implementing similar adjustments. The disruption to key shipping routes, such as the Strait of Hormuz, is exacerbating the energy cost crisis, further contributing to the pressure on airline profitability.

Lufthansa has already announced a substantial reduction in European flights deemed unprofitable, while travel giant Tui has reported a £35 million loss due to the war in Ukraine and subsequent booking delays. Research from consultancy Teneo indicates that the lowest-priced economy tickets are now 24 percent more expensive than they were a year ago.

Fuel costs represent a significant portion – up to a quarter – of an airline’s operating expenses, making it a critical factor in determining ticket prices and overall financial performance. The confluence of these challenges – a technical error in the loyalty program, a major scheme overhaul, and soaring fuel costs – presents a complex operating environment for British Airways and the wider aviation sector





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

British Airways IAG Loyalty Frequent Flyers Elite Status Jet Fuel Ticket Prices Loyalty Program Executive Club

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Glamorous Kickoff to White House Correspondents’ Weekend at British EmbassyThe White House Correspondents’ Association weekend began with a lavish celebration hosted at the British embassy, highlighting Anglo-American relations and the importance of journalism. The event, a collaboration between the Daily Mail and Brunswick PR, drew prominent figures from media, politics, and business.

Read more »

Kent Rape Case: Five Charged Including Romanian Nationals and British TeenFive individuals, including four Romanian nationals and one British boy, have been charged in connection with the rape of a teenage girl in Gravesend, Kent. The incident occurred between March 25th and April 19th, and the suspects appeared in court on Friday, April 24th.

Read more »

British Tight End Seydou Traore Drafted by Miami DolphinsSeydou Traore, a British tight end, has been drafted by the Miami Dolphins, becoming the first player selected through the NFL's International Player Pathway Program. The Dolphins see him as a raw but athletic talent with significant potential for growth.

Read more »

The Great British Bake Off - Latest News, Contestants & PicturesThe Great British Bake Off is a British TV baking competition in which a group of amateur bakers compete against each other in a series of rounds, attempting to impress a group of judges with their baking skills, with a contestant being eliminated in each round. A winner is selected from the contestants who reach the finals.

Read more »

HSBC UK to Offer British Sign Language Training to All EmployeesHSBC UK will provide British Sign Language (BSL) training for beginners to all 23,000 employees, aiming to create an inclusive environment for deaf and hard-of-hearing customers and staff. The initiative, launched in partnership with the Royal National Institute for Deaf People (RNID), includes an accredited e-learning course to teach basic BSL phrases. The move follows a push by a HSBC manager to bridge communication gaps after a deaf colleague joined his team. The RNID praised the effort, calling it a milestone for deaf awareness in workplaces and public organizations.

Read more »

Frequent flyers: The top 10 team hoppers of the F1 modern eraWhile many drivers nowadays are equipped with long-term contracts, there are also those who hardly ever need to unpack their bags

Read more »