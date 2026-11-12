British Airways Flight BA431 Double Tail Strike Heathrow Landing

British Airways flight BA431 performed a go-around after a double tail strike at Heathrow Airport on Thursday. The incident has triggered an immediate investigation into the Airbus A321 Neo landing at Terminal 5.

British Airways flight BA431 was forced to abort its landing procedure at Heathrow Airport after suffering a double tail strike. The Airbus A321 Neo, which had departed from Amsterdam, approached the runway at Terminal 5 on Thursday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 10.30am as the aircraft attempted to touchdown during a northwest wind event with gusts reaching 16km/h (10mph).

Double Tail Strike Mechanics Revealed

The core mechanism of the incident involved the rear fuselage of the aircraft scraping against the runway surface. Footage captured by BigJet TV shows the plane swaying from side to side before the left wheel made initial contact. Shortly after, the right wheel touched down, but the aircraft's angle caused the tail to scrape the tarmac. This specific event is classified technically as a double tail strike.

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Aviation experts define a tail strike as occurring when the tail section of an airplane hits the runway during takeoff or landing. In this case, the aircraft appeared to lean slightly to the left during the touchdown sequence. The pilots responded by executing a go-around, a maneuver where the aircraft climbs away from the runway to attempt a second landing. This procedure is standard protocol when a landing is deemed unsafe or unstable.

Stakeholder Monitoring and Official Response

BigJet TV, a dedicated flight tracking service, raised immediate alarm regarding the severity of the event. The organization posted footage to the platform X, stating that BA431 encountered a double tail strike upon landing at Heathrow Airport that morning. Their post questioned the specific circumstances surrounding the incident, highlighting the unusual nature of the approach. The visual evidence provided by BigJet TV has become a primary source for understanding the precise mechanics of the landing failure.

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British Airways has confirmed that an investigation has been launched following the incident. The airline has taken the specific aircraft involved out of service immediately. This decision ensures that a thorough technical inspection can be conducted to assess any structural damage incurred during the tail strike. The carrier has been contacted for further comment regarding the timeline of the aircraft's return to operation.

Operational Impact and Historical Context

The immediate operational impact included a delay in the final landing time. After aborting the initial landing, the aircraft circled and successfully landed at 10.49am. This second attempt resolved the immediate safety concern but highlighted the risks associated with landing in gusty wind conditions. Passengers on board experienced the turbulence of the go-around and the subsequent approach to Terminal 5.

This event follows a pattern of recent aviation safety incidents involving the carrier. In October, a British Airways EuroFlyer service from London Gatwick to Faro, Portugal, declared a mid-air emergency. That flight, also an Airbus A321-231, turned back just one hour after takeoff. Pilots reported structural damage to a window panel on the right side of the aircraft near Brittany, France. The flight was tracked returning to London by Flightradar24, marking another significant operational disruption for the airline in a short period.

As the investigation proceeds, attention will focus on weather conditions and pilot handling. Northwest winds with 10mph gusts were present at Heathrow at the time. The thorough inspection of the Airbus A321 Neo will determine if the tail strike caused any latent structural issues. The outcome of this investigation will be critical for maintaining safety standards at one of the world's busiest airports.