British Airways' parent company warns of fare hikes due to soaring jet fuel costs

The boss of British Airways' parent company has warned that all airlines will have to increase fares due to soaring jet fuel costs as the Middle East conflict continues. IAG expects to spend around €2billion (£1.7billion) more than planned on fuel this year due to the oil crisis.

The boss of British Airways ' parent company has warned that all airlines will have to increase fares due to soaring jet fuel costs as the Middle East conflict continues.

International Airlines Group (IAG) expects to spend around €2billion (£1.7billion) more than planned on fuel this year due to the oil crisis. Chief executive Luis Gallego said the firm is 'managing the uncertainty' caused by increased fuel prices by 'taking the necessary action on yields, costs and capacity'. But he admitted all airlines 'need to increase fares in order to mitigate the impact' of the hike in the price of jet fuel, which represents about a quarter of their costs.

IAG said fares for premium cabins and long-haul routes on British Airways will see 'higher' rises than those at its other carriers such as Iberia, Aer Lingus and Vueling. The US-Israeli war against Iran has seen the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed and sent aviation fuel prices soaring since late February amid the global energy crisis.

Many airlines have already announced flight cancellations, but Mr Gallego added: 'Whilst the impact of the higher fuel price will inevitably lead to lower profit this year than we originally anticipated, we are confident in our business model and strategy.

' Shares in IAG fell by 4 per cent this morning after the firm said it expects its fuel cost to reach €9billion (£8billion) this year, impacting its full-year profit and free cash flow. Iran continues to have a stranglehold on tankers passing through the Strait, leading to ongoing concerns over jet fuel shortages heading towards the peak summer season.

The average global jet fuel price increased for the first time in a month last week to $181 (£134) per barrel, according to International Air Transport Association data. Global figures released by aviation analytics company Cirium show 13,005 flights planned for May were axed between April 10 and April 21, equivalent to 1.5 per cent. How European airlines are responding to the jet fuel crisis is also discussed in the text





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British Airways Parent Company Warns Increase Fares Soaring Jet Fuel Costs Middle East Conflict International Airlines Group IAG Fuel Cost Higher Fuel Prices Fares Premium Cabins Long-Haul Routes British Airways Iberia Aer Lingus Vueling Strait Of Hormuz Aviation Fuel Prices Global Energy Crisis Flight Cancellations Business Model Strategy Shares Fuel Cost Impact Full-Year Profit Free Cash Flow Iran Tanker Jet Fuel Shortages Summer Season Average Global Jet Fuel Price International Air Transport Association Aviation Analytics Company Cirium European Airlines Aegean Airlines Air France-KLM Easyjet Lufthansa Turkish Airlines Sunexpress

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