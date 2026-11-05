British Army Officer Killed by Reversing Tank Due to Safety Failures

Coroner rules Second Lieutenant Max George died due to flawed safety procedures and faulty Warrior tank systems on Salisbury Plain in June 2022.

Coroner Ian Singleton has ruled that Second Lieutenant Max George, a highly decorated British Army officer, was killed due to systemic safety failures during a combat drill on Salisbury Plain. The inquest into the death of the 26-year-old officer concluded that a combination of unreported vehicle faults and inadequate training created an unsafe environment that directly led to his death in June 2022.

Circumstances of the Fatal Incident

Second Lieutenant Max George was crushed by a reversing Warrior FV511 infantry fighting vehicle moments after exiting the rear of the armored tank. The incident occurred during a training exercise on June 21, 2022, when the officer was attempting to retrieve his weapon from inside the stationary vehicle. He was holding open the heavy 143kg back door while standing in a blind spot behind the tank.

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The driver and commander of the Warrior FV511 were unaware that George remained at the rear of the vehicle. The tank lacked functional safety systems that would have alerted the crew to the open door or the presence of a person behind the vehicle. Consequently, the tank reversed at speed, knocking the officer to the ground and running over him.

Critical Safety System Failures

Investigations revealed that the Warrior FV511 had nine known faults at the time of the accident, including a non-functional alarm system designed to prevent reversing with the door open. These critical safety features had not been repaired despite being reported, and no maintenance system was in place to ensure their operational status. The vehicle was incorrectly cleared for use during the extended exercise on Salisbury Plain.

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A post-incident investigation identified 24 severe faults that should have grounded the vehicle, although officials stated none directly caused the crash. The tank was a command variant not intended for debussing troops, meaning it lacked essential safety features for such procedures. The use of this specific variant for training exercises fell outside its safe operational scope.

Training Deficiencies and Command Errors

Coroner Ian Singleton criticized the British Army for allowing a student commander, who was not properly trained, to operate the vehicle. The trainee was unfamiliar with the FV511 variant and had not received adequate instruction on the risks associated with using a command tank for troop debussing. This lack of training combined with the faulty alarm system heightened the risk to life significantly.

Lieutenant Colonel Graham Watson, appointed to investigate the incident, testified that the assertion of tolerable safety risk was incorrect. He stated that using the FV511 as a platoon vehicle was not practicable and created an unacceptable level of danger. The safety case issued in December 2019 had allowed such usage but failed to account for the degraded state of the vehicle's safety systems.

Profile of the Deceased Officer

Second Lieutenant Max George was described as having enormous potential within the military. He was a former head pupil and boating captain at Durham School, where his parents taught, and later earned a First in Politics with Russian at Newcastle University. He subsequently obtained a Distinction in his Masters in Eastern European and Eurasian Studies with Russian at the University of Glasgow.

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George joined the Army as a reservist during his undergraduate studies before transferring to the regular Army. He won the Queen's Medal as the best cadet upon graduating from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in December 2021. He was serving as a platoon commander in the Fifth Battalion for The Rifles when he was selected to act as a trainee tank commander in a roleplay exercise.

Official Response and Future Measures

Following the inquest at Salisbury Coroner's Court, Coroner Ian Singleton announced he would be issuing a prevention of future deaths report. The report aims to address the flawed procedures and equipment issues that contributed to the tragedy. The coroner emphasized that the safety features had been inoperative for some time before the fatal accident occurred.

The findings highlight critical gaps in military maintenance protocols and training standards for armored vehicle operators. The British Army now faces scrutiny over how such severe faults were overlooked and why improper variants were used for training purposes. The prevention of future deaths report is expected to recommend strict reforms to ensure similar tragedies do not occur in military training environments.