British Army paratroopers airdropped onto remote island to treat hantavirus victim

British Army soldiers jumped out of a plane in an incredible parachute aid mission to help a hantavirus victim on one of the world's most remote islands. The footage, filmed from a paratrooper's helmet, captured the daring jump by a member of the Army's 16 Air Assault Brigade Combat Team.

British Army soldiers jumped out of a plane in an incredible parachute aid mission to help a hantavirus victim on one of the world's most remote islands.

The footage, filmed from a paratrooper's helmet, captured the daring jump by a member of the Army's 16 Air Assault Brigade Combat Team. The paratrooper landed into Tristan da Cunha, one of the world's most isolated communities, to deliver vital medical support to a British citizen suffering from the rat-borne hantavirus.

The soldier was captured bravely jumping off the edge of an Army plane, deploying his parachute and navigating high winds and a challenging territory before finally landing safely on two feet. The island, situated in the South Atlantic Ocean, is the world's most remote inhabited island. The paratroopers carried out the brave mission to treat a British national who lives on the island and was suffering from hantavirus, after disembarking from the cruise ship MV Hondius.

In total, six paratroopers, an RAF consultant and an Army nurse from 16 Air Assault Brigade, had to be airdropped onto the island in the South Atlantic, as the territory does not have an airstrip





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British Army Parachute Aid Mission Remote Island Tristan Da Cunha Hantavirus Rat-Borne Airdrop Airstrip High Winds Challenging Terrain Medical Supplies Oxygen Supplies Medical Aid Airdrop Onto Island First Time Military Personnel And Medical Supp Remote Island With No Airstrip And A Volcano Population Of Just 221 Doctors And Nurses Working At Its Only Hospita Supports Having Those Parachutists And Those Medical St

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