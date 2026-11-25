An inquest reveals British asset manager Joshua Davies died after falling 200ft in the French Alps while attempting to retrieve a dropped mobile phone during an off-piste ski trip.

Joshua Henry Miles Davies, a 25-year-old asset manager from Putney, London, died on December 18 after falling approximately 200ft from a ski slope in Villaroger, France. An inquest at the Inner West London Coroner's Court determined that the fatal accident occurred when Davies attempted to retrieve his dropped mobile phone while skiing off-piste with friends.

The Accident Mechanism in the French Alps

Davies was on holiday with a group of experienced skiers, including his friend William, when the party encountered difficulties while navigating terrain outside of designated pistes in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region. During an attempt to call for assistance, Davies removed his skis and slid down the slope on his backside to reach his device.

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The specific location where the fall occurred was a couloir corridor characterized by minimal snow cover and a jagged, rocky surface. Assistant Coroner Jean Harkin noted that the terrain offered little traction, causing Davies to slip uncontrollably down the steep incline. He landed in the snow far below, sustaining multiple injuries that rendered him unconscious.

Medical evidence presented to the court confirmed that the injuries sustained from the 200ft drop were unsurvivable. Davies was pronounced dead at the scene, marking a tragic end to what was intended as a recreational trip with close friends in the French Alps.

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Inquest Findings and Stakeholder Perspectives

Assistant Coroner Jean Harkin delivered the conclusion of the inquest at the Inner West London Coroner's Court, officially recording a short form conclusion of accidental death. The coroner emphasized that the incident was a tragic accident with no foul play involved, offering severe condolences to the grieving family on behalf of the court.

Post-mortem examinations conducted by forensic experts found no presence of drugs or alcohol in Davies's system that could have contributed to the accident. Furthermore, a police investigation yielded no evidence of third-party involvement, confirming that the death was solely the result of the accidental fall.

Emergency services were alerted after a local resident, who traversed the area daily, spotted Davies in distress and immediately contacted authorities. Despite the rapid response of rescue teams, the severity of the fall meant that no medical intervention could save him, and he was confirmed deceased upon their arrival.

Legacy and Real-World Impact

Davies worked as an asset manager for the firm Ruffer, where he was known for his natural curiosity regarding financial markets and his dedication to his colleagues. Beyond his professional life, he was celebrated for his talents as a runner, piano player, and passionate cook who frequently used food to bring friends and family together.

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In memory of their son, Davies's family established the Josh Davies Foundation, an organization dedicated to nurturing young people who demonstrate determination and perseverance. The charity aims to combine the discipline and positivity that defined Davies's life to help others achieve previously unimagined goals and create a lasting positive impact.

The accident highlights the increased risks associated with off-piste skiing early in the season, particularly in resorts like Villaroger. Located at an altitude of 1,200 meters in the Savoie department, this quiet resort known for its lack of nightclubs often features harder, thinner snow cover that poses greater hazards to inexperienced or distracted skiers.

Villaroger serves as a popular destination for British skiers and snowboarders visiting the Les Arcs area. The tragedy serves as a sobering reminder of the unpredictable nature of mountain terrain, where a momentary lapse in caution can lead to irreversible consequences in an environment that demands constant vigilance and respect for the conditions.