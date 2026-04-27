British Backpacker Faces Five Years in Thai Prison After CCTV Captures Alleged Phone Theft

Rory McColl, a 37-year-old British tourist, is facing up to five years in prison in Thailand after being arrested for allegedly stealing a phone from a German tourist. CCTV footage appears to show McColl taking the phone and placing it in his pocket. His abusive behavior towards the victim after being confronted led to her insistence on prosecution.

A British backpacker, Rory McColl, 37, is facing up to five years in prison in Thailand after being caught on CCTV allegedly stealing a tourist's phone.

McColl arrived in Bangkok on March 9th for a 12-day trip and was arrested on his first night out after bar staff alerted police. The CCTV footage clearly shows McColl picking up Melina Muchow’s, 22, smartphone with his left hand and placing it into his back pocket. Muchow quickly noticed her phone was missing and, with the help of bar staff, reviewed the surveillance footage, identifying McColl as the alleged thief.

Initially, the investigating officer, Lieutenant Noppasin Piyarat, attempted to mediate the situation, offering McColl a chance to apologize and avoid prosecution. However, McColl, described as 'blind drunk,' reportedly became abusive towards Muchow and her friends, escalating the situation. Despite the officer’s attempts to discourage further action, Muchow insisted on pressing charges. By the time McColl sobered up, the case had been forwarded to prosecutors.

Police recovered the phone from McColl’s possession after a search prompted by security staff and confirmed ownership through Muchow unlocking the device. The incident occurred at The Golf Bar, where staff detained McColl before contacting the authorities. The officer detailed McColl’s offensive behavior, including verbal abuse and obscene gestures, as a key factor in Muchow’s decision to pursue legal action. McColl is currently residing in a hotel in Pattaya while awaiting his court appearance on April 28th.

His passport has been confiscated as part of his bail conditions. While McColl may argue that his intoxication led to the incident, the police maintain that the CCTV evidence clearly demonstrates intent. The case file, including the CCTV footage, has been submitted to the prosecutor, and McColl’s lawyer has been advised to petition for fairness directly with the prosecutor. Station Superintendent, Colonel Niphon Nithikarnkulert, confirmed McColl was brought before the court on March 11th and required an interpreter.

The potential charge is 'theft at night,' carrying a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment. The police emphasize the clarity of the evidence, showing McColl picking up the phone and it subsequently being found in his possession, making his claim of accidental taking due to intoxication a matter for the court to determine





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Thailand British Tourist Phone Theft CCTV Arrest Prison Bangkok Pattaya

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