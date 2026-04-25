British Backpacker Faces Thai Jail Over Mistaken Phone Pick-Up

A British man is stranded in Thailand and facing up to three years in jail after being arrested for allegedly stealing a phone, which he claims was a simple case of mistaken identity. Rory McColl, 37, is awaiting a court hearing while his family in Scotland desperately seek his release.

A British tourist, Rory McColl, is facing a potentially devastating legal battle in Thailand after an unfortunate incident involving a mistaken phone exchange. McColl, a 37-year-old father from Scotland, arrived in Bangkok on March 9th for a planned 12-day holiday.

However, his trip took a dramatic turn on his very first night when he was arrested following an alert from bar staff. The circumstances surrounding the arrest are remarkably simple, yet carry significant legal weight under Thai law. McColl reportedly lost his own phone while enjoying the vibrant nightlife of Khao San Road. In an attempt to rectify the situation, he picked up a seemingly identical phone from the bar, unaware that it belonged to another patron.

This act, though unintentional, has led to accusations of theft, and McColl now faces the possibility of up to three years imprisonment. The initial days following his arrest were particularly harrowing for McColl. His parents, Helen and John McColl, describe a terrifying ordeal where their son spent two nights in a harsh concrete cell with minimal comfort – a plastic water bottle serving as his only pillow. He was eventually released on bail, but the relief was short-lived.

Thai authorities confiscated his passport, effectively stranding him in the country. For the past seven weeks, McColl has been confined to a hotel in Pattaya, a popular beach resort located approximately 90 miles southeast of Bangkok, anxiously awaiting a court hearing scheduled for April 28th. The financial burden has also been substantial, with McColl reportedly paying around £1,000 for bail.

His family back in Scotland are deeply concerned, describing themselves as 'worried sick' and struggling with the uncertainty of the situation. They have expressed frustration over the lack of clear communication and the seemingly slow progress of the case. McColl maintains his innocence, asserting that he immediately informed the police about the accidental mix-up. He claims to have been in contact with the phone's owner, and an email exchange appears to corroborate his story, although its authenticity remains unverified.

Unfortunately, communication with the woman has since ceased, and Thai police are proceeding with the prosecution. The situation has been further complicated by a potential scam. While in custody, McColl was approached by an individual claiming to be a lawyer, and he paid this person twice for legal assistance. His family quickly became suspicious, believing the man was a fraud, a suspicion shared by McColl’s current legal team.

This adds another layer of stress and financial strain to an already difficult situation. The family questions the logic of pursuing a jail sentence when the alleged victim initially suggested the incident might have been a misunderstanding. Despite the bleak circumstances, McColl is reportedly trying to remain optimistic, limiting his movements to short walks around the hotel. The police at Chanasongkhram Police Station have confirmed the arrest, stating it occurred between March 9th and 10th on suspicion of nighttime theft.

However, they maintain there is no official record of the incident being reported as a misunderstanding, and the case has been passed on to prosecutors. Thai law stipulates a potential penalty of one to five years imprisonment and a fine for the offense. The Foreign Office has confirmed it is providing support to the British national and is in contact with local authorities, but the outcome remains uncertain.

The McColl family is desperately hoping for a swift resolution and their son’s safe return home, highlighting the potential for a simple mistake to escalate into a serious legal crisis when traveling abroad





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