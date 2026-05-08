British backpacker left for dead in Thailand after hit-and-run

A British backpacker travelling in Thailand was 'left for dead' after a fellow tourist crashed his motorbike with her on the back and then fled the scene. Solo traveller Chloe Foster, 26, went to a full moon party in Koh Pha-Ngan last Friday, where she made friends with a 20-year-old British man who offered her a ride on his motorbike. After the crash, the driver got up and left her on the side of the road, leaving her unconscious and injured.

A British backpacker travelling in Thailand was 'left for dead' after a fellow tourist crashed his motorbike with her on the back and then fled the scene.

Solo traveller Chloe Foster, 26, went to a full moon party in Koh Pha-Ngan last Friday, where she made friends with a 20-year-old British man who offered her a ride on his motorbike. Speaking from her hospital bed, Chloe, from Medway, Kent, said the man was driving 'pretty fast' when suddenly his bike 'did a whole 360', which sent her flying and knocked her unconscious.

After waking up in the hospital, Chloe said she was told that the man she had ridden on the bike with had fled the scene, leaving her on the side of the road. Chloe sustained several injuries, including a broken foot, a bloodshot eye and a fractured cheek, which she says has left half of her face 'paralysed'. The British tourist is now appealing for help paying her medical bill.

Chloe said she had travel insurance, but after checking the policy's small print, she discovered it was no longer valid as she had exceeded the 24-day maximum limit for a single trip. The Brit has since set up a GoFundMe to help cover the bill.

Backpacker Chloe Foster, 26, was left for dead in Thailand after a fellow tourist crashed his motorbike with her on the back and then fled the scene Chloe has sustained several injuries, including a broken foot, a bloodshot eye and a fractured cheek, but says her travel insurance doesn't cover her medical bill She wrote: 'I was left alone and unconscious on the side of the road after a hit-and-run in Thailand.

'I was a passenger on a motorbike when it crashed. The driver got up and left me there, without calling for help. I don't remember any of it, but I know I was lying there alone, unconscious, until someone found me and thankfully got me to the hospital.

'Waking up here, injured and so far from home, has been one of the scariest moments of my life. I feel completely overwhelmed, trying to process what's happened while dealing with the pain and shock of it all.

'Then I was told something I never expected — my travel insurance is invalid due to my travel route, which means none of my treatment is covered. 'I'm now facing medical bills already over £4,000, and they're continuing to rise as I need more care. 'I feel scared, vulnerable, and honestly a bit lost. I never thought I'd be in this position, especially on my own, so far away from everyone who makes me feel safe.

' She has also warned fellow holidaymakers about reading the terms and conditions of their travel insurance so they don't end up in the same situation as her. 'Just read the fine print of your travel insurance, particularly closely before,' she said. 'I would also say be wary of whoever's bike you get on the back of, obviously, if you don't know them, ensure they're not drinking.

' A spokesperson for AXA Partners, the underwriter for Chloe's insurance, told the Daily Mail: 'We're sorry to hear of Ms Foster's accident and admission to hospital. 'While Ms Foster isn't covered, we remain on-hand to provide non-financial support if required. 'We welcome the opportunity to comment and raise awareness for other travellers. It is important that everyone checks policy details before purchasing travel insurance to ensure they get the right coverage for their trip and travel needs. 'We wish Ms Foster a full and speedy recovery.





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Travel Insurance Hit-And-Run Full Moon Party Koh Pha-Ngan Chloe Foster British Backpacker AXA Partners

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