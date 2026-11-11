Taxpayer-funded contract worth £7billion brings Clearsprings Ready Homes £3.26million per day in revenue.

Graham King, a 57-year-old British billionaire and ' migrant hotel king,' has accumulated an astonishing fortune of £1.015billion due to his firm, Clearsprings Ready Homes, being one of the primary providers for taxpayer-funded asylum seeker accommodations. The company rakes in £3.26million every day from these state-funded contracts.

Clearsprings Ready Homes, based in Essex, was awarded a lucrative taxpayer-funded contract worth an estimated £7billion, allowing the company to amass assets totaling £89million and achieving a notable turnover of almost £1.2billion in the past year.

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Bumpy Road to Military Barracks for Asylum Seekers

Despite the government's push to relocate asylum seekers from hotels to more basic military barracks, the number of 'service users' in Clearsprings accommodation has significantly decreased, plummeting from 39,919 in 2025 to 29,995 in 2026.

However, the company's profits remain robust at £37.7million this year, down from £44.145million last year, indicating the persistent flow of taxpayer funds towards Clearsprings, fueled by the continuous influx of asylum seekers.

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Recent statistics reveal that hundreds of migrants have crossed the English Channel over the past few days, with a total of 23,129 people making the journey so far in 2026, averaging 96.5 migrants per day.

Taxpayer-Funded Contracts: Who's Cashing In?

Clearsprings is not the only company benefiting from taxpayer-funded contracts. Mears and Serco are also contributing to housing Britain's asylum seekers, sparking concerns over the financial incentives driving landowners to prioritize lucrative deals for accommodation.

A landlord in south London recently denied a £4,500-a-month offer from Clearsprings to house asylum seekers, warning of potential risks to vulnerable families if he were to terminate his agreement with Southwark Council.

Fury Over Favoring Migrants Over British Families

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp condemned the government's asylum accommodation contracts, labeling the situation 'a day of shame' for the administration. Criticism has mounted from opposition politicians, highlighting the priority given to migrants over vulnerable British families in need of accommodation.

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As Clearsprings continues to reap rewards from taxpayer-funded contracts, its billionaire owner, Graham King, is reaping the financial benefits of this asylum accommodation industry. The Clearsprings Ready Homes boss currently spends his time divided between luxury homes in the UK and Monaco, while pursuing lavish vacation experiences.

Clearsprings' Assets and Profits: The Numbers Tell the Story

Clearsprings Ready Homes boasts an impressive range of assets, with a total of £89million in property valuations. Meanwhile, the company has achieved an impressive turnover of almost £1.2billion over the past year and is set to benefit from the lucrative contract valued at an estimated £7.3billion, running until September 2029.

Given the rising influx of asylum seekers and the government's push to relocate them to more basic accommodations, it remains to be seen whether Clearsprings Ready Homes will adapt to these changes or maintain its grip on the lucrative asylum accommodation business.