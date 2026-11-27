The British Boxing Board of Control is reviewing Tyson Fury's mental health status ahead of the Anthony Joshua fight. The decision impacts the $150 million bout scheduled for December 11 in Cardiff.

The British Boxing Board of Control has announced it will cancel the highly anticipated heavyweight championship bout between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua if medical experts determine the former undisputed champion is mentally unfit to compete. This critical review follows claims made in a new documentary regarding Fury's mental health conditions, which has cast significant uncertainty over the event scheduled for December 11 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Medical Review Process For Tyson Fury

British Boxing Board of Control general secretary Robert Smith stated that the organization is currently examining all available reports concerning the Gypsy King's alleged diagnosis of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Smith emphasized that the safety of the fighters is the absolute priority, confirming that Fury will not be permitted to enter the ring unless board doctors are fully satisfied that there is no health risk involved. The board intends to release a final decision regarding the authorization of the fight within the next few days, ensuring all medical evidence is thoroughly vetted before any commitment is made.

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Financial Stakes And Netflix Documentary Impact

The entire enterprise, which includes purses totaling more than $150 million for the two combatants, is now in jeopardy due to the release of the Netflix documentary. The streaming giant has invested heavily in the event with the expectation of attracting over 60 million subscribers, aiming to cement its move into major boxing broadcasting. If the fight is called off, Netflix would be among the primary financial losers, alongside the Saudi Arabian backers under His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, the stadium, and the city of Cardiff itself. Netflix has since worked with the Fury family to update the documentary to reflect new information regarding Tyson's official mental health diagnosis ahead of its launch.

Paris Fury Clarifies Mental Health Claims

Hours after the initial reports caused concern, Paris Fury took to social media to clarify statements made in the original version of the Tyson Fury documentary. She insisted that while her husband showed some symptoms associated with schizophrenia, he has never received an official diagnosis of the condition. Paris explained that she had used the word schizophrenia loosely when recalling a conversation from many years ago and stressed that mental health is complex. She expressed pride in her husband for opening up about his struggles and thanked fans for their support, maintaining that he does not have schizophrenia.

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Boxing Safety Concerns And Ticket Sales

The board's consultants are tasked with checking if there is proper medical evidence to support the anecdotal broadcast claims, determining if the allegations are exaggerated or sensationalised. Robert Smith previously led a similar situation when Fury blamed clinical depression for an adverse drugs finding, but there is no suggestion of wrongdoing in the current context. Despite early reports of an 80,000-plus sell-out on the day tickets went on the market, hundreds of seats remain for sale, with some promotions including free beer. This has raised concerns about alcohol impact on the traditional rowdy Friday night in Cardiff, leading police to consider breathalyzing late arrivals at the Principality Stadium.

Next Steps For December 11 Championship

The fight for which the boxing world has waited for a decade remains the central focus, with odds currently favoring the event going ahead as planned. The Welsh capital is bracing for a massive influx of visitors, and local authorities are preparing for the aftermath of the event which typically empties the crowd onto the streets around 3 am. The British Boxing Board of Control is urging patience as they finalize their medical review, aiming to ensure the contest proceeds only if it is deemed safe for both Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua to compete without risk to their long-term health.