British ceiling specialist Zentia Limited collapses after over a century in business

Zentia Limited, a leading manufacturer of acoustic ceiling and wall solutions, has faced significant headwinds and financial difficulties, leading to its collapse after over a century in business. The company's production has ceased, and the majority of its workforce has been made redundant.

A British ceiling specialist, Zentia Limited , a market-leading manufacturer of high-performance acoustic ceiling and wall solutions, has collapsed after over a century in business. The company, located in Gateshead, has been trading since 1925 and faced significant headwinds recently, leading to the appointment of joint administrators .

Production has ceased at the company's two sites, resulting in the majority of the 170-strong workforce being made redundant. The collapse comes after a period of financial difficulty that has affected the entire building and construction industry, including challenging trading conditions and high costs. The company had taken steps to address its financial position, including a cash injection by a shareholder and exploring options for sale, but no solutions were found.

Interpath Advisory is now seeking a sale of the company's business, assets, and residual stock





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Zentia Limited British Ceiling Specialist Collapse Financial Difficulties Challenging Trading Conditions High Costs Joint Administrators Interpath Advisory Sale Of The Company's Business And Assets Majority Of The Workforce Being Made Redundant

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