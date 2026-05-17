British Celebrity Blocks Researcher Who Found Thousands of Intimate Messages and Images

Jeremiah Fowler, a Cybersecurity expert, found thousands of intimate pictures and messages detailing a female star's affair with a top boxer, but both she and her then-husband blocked him and refused to engage.

A major female star who had thousands of intimate pictures and messages detailing her affair with a household name sportsman blocked the researcher who found them when he reported it to her.

Jeremiah Fowler, a Cybersecurity expert, discovered the data leak online earlier this year and contacted both the woman and her then-husband, but both blocked him and refused to engage with him. Jeremiah also informed the police but it is not known if any action was taken. The tech researcher described the woman as a 'high profile personality and entrepreneur' with millions of followers and who in turn was followed by other A listers with similar numbers of fans





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Celebrity Data Leak Block Intimate Messages Boxer

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