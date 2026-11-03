British Chambers of Commerce Warns Brexit Red Tape Stifles Growth Ahead of Burnham Summit

British Chambers of Commerce research highlights severe Brexit red tape and customs delays harming exporters. Prime Minister Andy Burnham aims to secure new EU deals on food, emissions, and youth mobility at the upcoming Brussels summit to address these barriers.

The British Chambers of Commerce has issued a stark warning that persistent Brexit administrative burdens are significantly hindering business expansion within the European market. This critical assessment comes as Prime Minister Andy Burnham prepares to engage in high-level discussions regarding the United Kingdom's future economic alignment with the European Union. The influential trade body represents thousands of firms and emphasizes the urgent need for a revised approach to cross-border commerce.

Burnham Brussels Summit Trade Objectives

Prime Minister Andy Burnham is scheduled to attend a pivotal summit in Brussels on November 20, where he will outline specific strategies for reshaping the relationship between Britain and the European Union. His primary objective is to secure immediate, tangible agreements on critical sectors including food and drink exports, carbon emissions trading mechanisms, and a comprehensive youth mobility scheme. He intends to lock in these foundational deals during the summit to provide immediate relief to industries currently struggling with regulatory friction.

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British Chambers Commerce Survey Findings

Research conducted by the British Chambers of Commerce, representing approximately 1,500 firms, reveals that more than one-third of respondents identify customs paperwork and logistical delays as primary obstacles to growth. The survey data indicates that 42% of exporters explicitly cited tariffs, quotas, or complex rules of origin as significant barriers preventing them from expanding their market share in the European Union. These figures underscore the widespread dissatisfaction with the current trade framework and the tangible costs incurred by businesses attempting to maintain cross-channel operations.

Stakeholder Positions On Brexit Outcomes

Shevaun Haviland, the Director General of the British Chambers of Commerce, stated that while firms have demonstrated considerable resilience in adapting to post-Brexit realities, this adaptation has failed to eliminate the excessive costs associated with bureaucratic duplication and administrative delays. She argued that the world has evolved rapidly, with rising protectionism and the European Union actively reshaping its industrial policy in response to global shifts. Haviland emphasized that standing still is not a viable option, as inaction carries severe repercussions for UK competitiveness and long-term economic stability.

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Manufacturing Sector Disruption And Delays

Compounding the issues identified by the British Chambers of Commerce, a separate analysis by S&P Global published on Monday highlights significant challenges within the manufacturing sector. Companies are experiencing extended delivery times due to shipping reroutes, severe congestion at major ports, and ongoing disruptions to key transport infrastructure caused by global conflict. These logistical nightmares exacerbate the regulatory hurdles already present, creating a compound effect that stifles production efficiency and increases operational costs for firms reliant on just-in-time supply chains.

Future Consultation And Strategic Direction

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has explicitly stated that the trade deal negotiated by the former Conservative government was insufficient for the nation's needs and resulted in a harder border than promised during the referendum campaign. The period following the November 20 summit will be dedicated to exploring broader options for the long-term relationship with the European Union. The British Chambers of Commerce has initiated consultations with tens of thousands of businesses to gather views on the future of trade, seeking evidence-based solutions that provide UK firms with the strongest possible platform to trade, invest, and grow in an increasingly competitive global landscape.