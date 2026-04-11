British healthcare worker tests positive for Ebola in DR Congo, being evacuated to UK

A British healthcare worker has tested positive for the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo and is being evacuated to the UK for treatment, marking the first British case in the current outbreak.

A British healthcare worker has tested positive for the deadly Ebola virus after contracting it in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The patient, who is said to be in a stable condition, is being evacuated back to the UK for treatment.

The individual is expected to land in Britain today or tomorrow. They will then be transferred to an infectious disease unit by a specialist ambulance, either in London or Newcastle, on Thursday. A Foreign Office spokesperson confirmed the result and added that the risk to the British public remains low. The case marks the first time a Briton has tested positive for the virus in the current outbreak.

Also read British healthcare worker to be evacuated to UK after testing positive for Ebola in DR Congo

Record Outbreak Driven By Rare Strain

The news comes just a week after Africa's top health official warned that the UK is not safe from the unprecedented spread gripping the continent. Cases of the virus, most of which have been found in the DRC, have surpassed 10,000, while deaths are at around 5,000, making it the second-largest outbreak on record. It has been driven by a rare strain named Bundibugyo, which can kill up to 50 per cent of patients it infects.

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There is currently no vaccine for Bundibugyo but scientists are racing to develop a jab, with trials underway. Symptoms are the same across all Ebola variants. It starts with a flu-like fever, headache, muscle pain, vomiting and diarrhoea before progressing to internal bleeding, organ failure and, in many cases, death. The virus spreads through direct contact with the blood or bodily fluids of a person who is sick or has died from the virus.

It can also be passed through contact with contaminated surfaces. Bodily fluids from the body of someone who has died of Ebola can be highly contagious, with the virus spreading during funerals. Dry symptoms, which include fever, aches, pains and fatigue, can progress to wet ones such as diarrhoea, vomiting and bleeding. As the first round of symptoms, which show within 21 days, resemble the common cold or flu, many Ebola cases go undiagnosed.

Some patients can suffer bleeding from the gums and nose, while the virus gnawing at the nervous system can make them irritable and confused. The current outbreak was detected in May in the DRC and has been largely confined to African nations such as Uganda, Kenya and Nigeria.

European Cases And Hospital Precautions

However, several patients from elsewhere in Europe have been infected. In Britain, a suspected Ebola case led to the precautionary shutdown of part of Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in June. The patient later tested negative. The following month, a suspected Ebola case was being monitored at a London hospital after a humanitarian worker was exposed to the disease in the DRC.

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Just last week, Jean Kaseya, director general of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, said the geographic extension of this outbreak is unprecedented and warned that health officials worldwide must be prepared. We want all countries to know that they are not safe if they do not take appropriate measures, he said. Each country, not only in the African region, but all continents, must now increase the preparedness level and the possibility for treatment.

Dr Kaseya compared the current situation to countries thinking they would not be affected by Covid before the pandemic. Last month FCDO Minister for Africa, Kirsty McNeill, announced more than 50 million pounds to support efforts to contain the disease. This comes as the largest Ebola outbreak in the DRC's history continues to spread, on course to become the deadliest and most extensive Ebola epidemic ever recorded.

Humanitarian Crisis Compounds Ebola Risk

This spread is against a backdrop of conflict, displacement and severe humanitarian need, compounding the risk of catastrophe on an unprecedented scale, increasing the urgency of international action.