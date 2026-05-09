British Citizens Being Brought Home From Virus-Stricken Cruise Ship MV Hondius

After being affected by a hantavirus outbreak, 22 British passengers and crew aboard the MV Hondius, a cruise ship with isolated cases, are being repatriated to the UK. They will undergo testing, with those negative and asymptomatic scheduled for direct repatriation on the same day. Medical staff will ensure their safety during the journey.

British citizens are being brought home from the virus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius after being tested for a hantavirus outbreak . The 22 British passengers and crew traveling on the vessel, which has been affected by the hantavirus, will arrive in Tenerife.

They will undergo testing, with negative and asymptomatic individuals scheduled for direct repatriation the same day. Medical staff will be present on the flight equipped with necessary medical supplies and medications. Weather conditions during their passage through the Canary Islands will determine the arrival time





BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hantavirus Outbreak Repatriation British Citizens Crew Members Vaccination Testing Medical Emergencies

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Global Health Alert Following Hantavirus Outbreak on MV Hondius Cruise ShipA deadly outbreak of the Andes hantavirus on a luxury cruise ship has led to multiple fatalities and a worldwide search for potentially infected passengers.

Read more »

Hunt for Passengers Escaping MV Hondius PlagueA worldwide hunt is underway for passengers who escaped the disease-struck MV Hondius after it was plagued by a rat-borne virus. Three passengers have died, and more than 20 Britons on board will be repatriated and quarantined for up to eight weeks. The symptoms, contagiousness, and fatality rate of the hantavirus variant are being questioned.

Read more »

Third British Citizen Feared to Have Hantavirus as Outbreak on MV Hondius SpreadsA third British citizen is feared to have contracted hantavirus following an outbreak on the MV Hondius cruise ship. Two other British men are confirmed to have the disease, with one in stable condition in the Netherlands and another in intensive care in South Africa. The outbreak has raised concerns about the spread of the virus, particularly the Andes strain, which can transmit between humans. Meanwhile, a French national who shared a flight with a confirmed case has developed mild symptoms and is in isolation.

Read more »

22 British passengers and crew from MV Hondius hantavirus cruise ship set for UK returnIt comes as the number of people on board who have shown symptoms of the hantavirus outbreak has increased to 25, according to reports

Read more »