British Comedy Icons Converge for the 2026 BBC Comedy Festival in Liverpool

A detailed account of the 2026 BBC Comedy Festival in Liverpool, featuring reflections from James Corden, Ruth Jones, Lee Mack, and Alison Steadman.

The city of Liverpool recently transformed into a vibrant hub of laughter and nostalgia as it played host to the highly anticipated BBC Comedy Festival 2026.

Spanning two days on May 13 and 14, the event served as a prestigious gathering for some of the most influential figures in British comedy. Among the primary highlights was a deep-dive conversation involving the creative minds behind the beloved series Gavin and Stacey. Director Christine Gernon moderated a session with the show's writers and stars, Ruth Jones and James Corden. This reunion provided fans with an intimate glimpse into the collaborative chemistry that propelled the show to national fame.

The trio reminisced about the journey of the characters and the evolving nature of their partnership over two decades. They touched upon humorous behind-the-scenes details, such as the fact that the iconic character Nessa almost sported a completely different hairstyle, which would have fundamentally altered the visual identity of the role.

They also candidly shared their thoughts on the series, debating which episodes were their least favorites and expressing their shared affection for the chaotic yet endearing on-again-off-again relationship between Dawn and Pete. A significant portion of the discussion centered on the importance of teamwork and the contributions of those behind the camera.

James Corden expressed profound gratitude toward director Christine Gernon, asserting that while the writing was a duo effort between himself and Ruth Jones, the overall creation of the series was a triumvirate. Corden emphasized that the vision provided by the direction was essential to the show's success. The conversation then shifted toward the immense talent of Alison Steadman, an actress whose presence in the industry is legendary. Corden spoke with great admiration about her ability to elevate any script.

He remarked that even when a line felt uncertain or clumsy on the page, Steadman had a unique gift for not only making it work but adding a significant layer of comedic value and nuance to the performance. This sentiment echoed through the venue, highlighting the respect that the younger generation of comedians holds for the veterans of the craft.

Adding to the festival's energy was the brilliant Lee Mack, a Southport native who brought his signature wit to the Royal Court stage. Mack used the platform to celebrate the impressive 20-year milestone of his hit sitcom, Not Going Out. Engaging in a spirited and hilarious dialogue with Shane Allen, the former head of comedy at the BBC, Mack reflected on the humble beginnings of the show and its eventual ascent to become a staple of British television.

He provided the audience with an inside look at his creative process, explaining how he has periodically reinvented the show's format and themes to ensure the humor remained fresh and relevant over two decades. Mack also shared a poignant reflection on his early inspirations, specifically mentioning the influence of Bobby Ball. In a touching full-circle moment, Mack recalled how Ball was cast as his father, Frank, in the series, allowing them to work closely together until Ball's passing in 2021.

Furthermore, Mack joked about his relationship with his hometown, admitting that despite his fame, he finds Southport too intimidating for stand-up comedy, making Liverpool the perfect middle ground for him to connect with local fans. The festival also featured a poignant and inspiring session with Alison Steadman, who grew up in the Anfield area of Liverpool. Hosted by her colleague Ruth Jones, the session was a retrospective of a dazzling career that spanned several decades.

Steadman spoke warmly about her connection to Liverpool, expressing a deep love for the city despite having very few family members remaining there. She walked the audience through her professional evolution, beginning with her early days at the Liverpool Youth Theatre and her subsequent move to London for drama school.

To bring her stories to life, she performed several iconic scenes, ranging from her unforgettable work in Gavin and Stacey to her more recent portrayal of the Scouse grandmother Sue Jessop in the BBC series Here We Go. As she approaches her 80th birthday this year, Steadman made it clear that she has no intention of retiring.

While she admitted that the grueling schedule of early morning call times is becoming more exhausting, she emphasized her enduring passion for acting and her desire to continue contributing to the world of entertainment, albeit at a slightly more manageable pace





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