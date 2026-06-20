Ben Stimson, a former UK antiques dealer turned convicted terrorist, now leads training for African recruits in the Russian army, revealing insights into Moscow's foreign fighter program and its human toll.

Russia's military recruitment efforts have expanded beyond its borders, with foreign fighters from Africa being integrated into units preparing for combat in Ukraine. At a training base, these recruits, aged 20 to 50, undergo intensive instruction in infantry tactics, weapons handling, forest navigation, and first aid.

Leading this training is Ben Stimson, a 50-year-old British national and former antiques dealer from Oldham. Stimson, who identifies as a socialist and a loyalist to Russia, was placed in charge of the foreign mercenaries by Moscow last year. He has extensive experience with international volunteers, having served in the Russian army's Interbrigades, a foreign volunteer movement, after becoming convinced of the persecution of ethnic Russians in Donbas.

His involvement began in 2015, when his antiques business was struggling and he turned to online communities aligned with his worldview. After a brief deployment to the region in 2015, he returned to Britain and was arrested at Manchester Airport, subsequently convicted of terror offenses and serving nearly seven years in prison. Upon release, he attempted to rebuild his life in Oldham but faced difficulties due to his criminal record.

In February 2024, he returned to Moscow, signing a professional contract with the Russian army. He initially served as an engineer in a special military operations zone, away from the front lines, claiming he never knowingly fired at anyone. His translation skills and rapport with foreign recruits led to his promotion to a training role. Stimson has expressed disdain for the UK, which he labels fascist, and says his anti-NATO socialist beliefs made life in Britain untenable.

At the base, he documents his time, sharing images with African trainees. One such photo was shown to Christian Ilunga, a 31-year-old former mercenary from Kinshasa, Congo, who recognized two Mozambican trainees he had socialized with in Moscow. Ilunga believes they are likely dead, as they have not returned from the front. Stimson's presence underscores the increasingly international composition of forces supporting Russia's war effort, highlighting ideological motivations and the desperate recruitment strategies amid significant losses in Ukraine.

The training program represents a harsh reality where foreign recruits are prepared for brutal combat, often with little chance of survival. This narrative exposes the personal journeys of individuals drawn into the conflict through a mix of political ideology, economic desperation, and manipulation, while shedding light on the human cost of Russia's military campaign





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Ben Stimson Russian Army Foreign Mercenaries African Fighters Ukraine War Interbrigades Terror Convictions Military Training Putin UK Socialist

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